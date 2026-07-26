Who Is Jackson Koivun's Caddie?

In just his third event as a professional, Jackson Koivun had put himself into a winning position when he led the 3M Open after 54 holes.

Helping him surge to the top of the leaderboard at TPC Twin Cities was his caddie, David Flynn, but who is he?

Like former Auburn star Koivun, Illinois-born Flynn played college golf, attending the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.

After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in history, he took up caddying in 2014, with spells working alongside players including Trey Mullinax, Troy Merritt and Kevin Tway.

However, it’s working with Koivun where he has really begun making his name.

David Flynn has caddied for several other players, including Kevin Tway (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Flynn was firmly in the spotlight at the 3M Open, he had been with Koivun for significantly longer.

Flynn was alongside Koivun during the latter stages of his amateur career, culminating in his low amateur finish at the 2026 US Open the day before he turned professional

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With Flynn continuing the good work they started in the amateur game, that familiarity has surely helped him settle into the task.

In a twist of fate, Kurt Kitayama was the defending champion when Koivun was racing to the top of the leaderboard at the 3M Open.

The two-time PGA Tour winner was a teammate of Flynn’s at university and spoke beforehand about getting the chance to catch up with him.

He said: “We went to school together. Should be fun. It’s fun, he'll be walking around the course when we're playing a practice round, hang out, so looking forward to it.”

Flynn isn’t just a caddie, either. He has also used the experience he has gained working alongside some of the world’s best to become teaching golf, specifically as an instructor with PARennial Golf.