‘The Saddest Thing I’ve Ever Seen’ – Brad Dalke Reacts After Finishing Last At Rocket Classic

The resumption of YouTube star Brad Dalke’s professional career has seen mixed results so far.

Dalke, who stepped away from pro golf to focus on content creation, made his comeback at the start of July at the BMW International Open, where he challenged for the title before finishing T30.

That came after he announced he would be playing in the PGA Tour’s Rocket Classic thanks to a sponsor’s exemption, writing on social media: "It’s official! I will be playing in the 2026 @RocketClassic as a sponsor's exemption!

"It will be my first PGA Tour event in 10 years, and I am pumped. Big thank you to everyone at the Rocket for giving me this opportunity!"

While hopes were understandably high considering Dalke’s performance in Munich, it didn’t work out for the former Good Good star at Detroit Golf Club, with a nightmare 81 on Thursday followed by a 75 on Friday as he finished last on 16 over.

Brad Dalke endured two days of frustration during the Rocket Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

That was 26 shots back of second-round leaders Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay and Patrick Fishburn, leading Dalke to reflect on his sorry position on the leaderboard.

Against an image of the leaderboard on Instagram, he added a caption, which said: “This is just the saddest thing I’ve ever seen. Big thank you to the fans for all the support during a miserable couple of days on the course.”

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Brad Dalke shot rounds of 81 and 75 to finish last at the Rocket Classic, 26 shots off the lead. He’s reacted on Instagram saying the leaderboard is “the saddest thing he’s ever seen”. pic.twitter.com/opHG4Bu9NJAugust 1, 2026

Before his brace of appearances in recent weeks, Dalke hadn’t made a pro start since the Korn Ferry Tour’s Evans Scholars Invitational in 2020.

Dalke, who also played in the 2017 Masters and US Open, made his PGA Tour debut at the 2016 Valero Texas Open, where he missed the cut.

Thankfully for the 28-year-old, he won’t need to wait anything like as long for his next chance to impress on the PGA Tour.

He has also been handed a sponsor's exemption to the inaugural Good Good Championship, which takes place between November 12th and 15th at Creek Resort & Spa’s Fazio Canyons Course in Austin, Texas.