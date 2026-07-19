Ryan Gerard WITB 2026: What Clubs Does The PGA Tour Winner Use?

Ryan Gerard claimed his first PGA Tour victory in July 2025 and, since then, he has produced some fine performances.

A Titleist staffer, Gerard uses a near full bag of the brand's clubs, with his full specs listed below...

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Beginning with the driver, where Gerard has the Titleist GT3 set at 11° and with a Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Blue 60 X shaft.

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In terms of fairway woods, the American opts for TaylorMade models, specifically a Qi10 HL 3-wood and a Qi35 9-wood.

Both possess Fujikura Ventus TR Red 7 X shafts, with the 3-wood set at 16.5° and the 9-wood 24°.

Depending on course conditions, he will swap the 9-wood out for a utility iron, with Gerard using a Titleist T250 3-iron.

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Speaking of the irons, a T250 4-iron is present, while Titleist T100 irons make up the remainder of his set-up from 5-iron to 9-iron.

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Ranked among the best Titleist irons money can buy, a Mitsubishi MMT Hybrid 100 TX shaft features in the 4-iron, while KBS C-Taper 125 S+ are in the 5-iron to 9-iron.

The same shaft is present in Gerard's 46°, while the PGA Tour winner has True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300s in his 50°, 54° and 60°.

Interestingly, Gerard has an older Titleist Vokey SM10 46° and a new SM11 50°, 54° and 60°.

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Putter-wise, Gerard changes between a mallet and blade-style flatstick, with his most recent start featuring the former - the Scotty Cameron Phantom 3.

When it comes to the golf ball, Gerard has the Titleist Pro V1 in play, one of the best golf balls that money can buy.

Ryan Gerard WITB: Full Specs