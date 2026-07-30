Who Is Haeran Ryu's Caddie?

Haeran Ryu has made a big impression in her time on the LPGA Tour, which began in 2023 after she won the LPGA Tour Q Series.

That breakthrough came after a successful spell on the LPGA of Korea, which included five wins.

Ahead of the 2026 AIG Women’s Open, Ryu already had the same number of victories on the LPGA Tour, including two Major titles in the months leading up to the Royal Lytham & St Annes tournament.

The first came at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, where she beat fellow South Korean Ina Yoon by two at Hazeltine, before she saw off Brooke Henderson in a playoff to win the Amundi Evian Championship just two weeks later.

Ryu’s hot streak continued in the first round of the AIG Women’s Open, where she was jostling for top spot on the leaderboard in her bid for her third Major title in a little over two months.

Throughout her LPGA Tour career, the caddie who has helped her achieve those successes has been Martin Bozek.

He certainly brings plenty of experience to the role, having started life on the LPGA Tour in 2012, with one notable stint as the long-term caddie of Eun Hee Ji.

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Bozek’s partnership with the 2009 US Women's Open champion led to him being named the HSBC Caddy of the Year in 2019, a title confirmed at that year's HSBC Women’s World Championship.

Martin Bozek was named the 2019 HSBC Caddy of the Year (Image credit: Getty Images)

When he was presented with his bib commemorating the achievement, Ji praised her caddie, saying: “He’s the best. He’s just the best at everything.”

Bozek, who has also caddied for players including Danielle Kang and Dawie van der Walt on the Korn Ferry Tour, seems to have made a similar impression on Ryu.

An example of the pair's close working relationship came with the LPGA Tour's Caddie Knows Best video series. It saw Bozek holding up pre-written answers to questions about Ryu. To her delight, he didn't put a foot wrong.

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Considering the rapport between the pair, combined with Bozek's experience, it's little surprise that they have achieved success together, with the partnership showing every sign of continuing to flourish.

With Ryu again contending at a Major after her fast start at Royal Lytham & St Annes, the pair had another opportunity to cement what was already one of the most successful player-caddie partnerships on the LPGA Tour.