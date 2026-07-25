Miles Russell WITB 2026: What Clubs Does The Junior Star Use?

A star in the making is a term that is often overused but, looking at Miles Russell's junior career, he is set to do big things in the game of golf.

Earning victories at several notable junior events already, he also made history in 2024 by becoming the youngest player to make a cut on the Korn Ferry Tour at the age of 15.

In 2026, he also made the weekend at the US Open, becoming the second youngest player to do so, with the TaylorMade staffer already making waves in the golfing world.

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Signing an NIL (name, image, likeness) deal with TaylorMade in 2024, the American has used the brand's clubs ever since.

For 2026, he has the TaylorMade Qi4D Core in the bag, which possesses a Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft and a 10.5° head.