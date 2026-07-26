Jerry Kelly WITB 2026: What Clubs Does The PGA Tour Champions Major Winner Use?

Jerry Kelly has three wins on the PGA Tour, as well as 13 wins on the PGA Tour Champions circuit, where he has enjoyed his most success.

Making over 600 appearances on the PGA Tour, the American is an equipment-free agent and, following his success on the senior circuit, he continues to produce fine result after fine result.

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At his most recent start, Kelly was using the Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max driver and Quantum Max fairway woods.

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His driver is set at 9° and possesses a Tour AD Graphite Design VF 6 X shaft, while the 3-wood has a Tour AD Design Graphite CQ 7 S shaft.

In the top order of his bag, a Callaway Apex 16° hybrid and Apex Pro 18° make up the remainder of his set-up, with both featuring a Recoil Prototype Hybrid 85 F4 shaft and Project X Denali 80g HY 6 shaft.