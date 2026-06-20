Tom Kim WITB 2026: Scotty Cameron Prototype Putter Features Among Full Titleist Set-Up

Despite being 23-years-old, Tom Kim possesses a huge amount of experience, with the South Korean claiming three PGA Tour titles and two Asian Tour wins.

A Titleist staffer, Kim has used his set-up to much success, with his bag possessing a mix of new and old Titleist clubs.

Beginning with the driver, where Kim is using the Titleist GTS3, while a GT2 3-wood and GTS3 5-wood is present for the remainder of his wood set-up.

The driver possesses a Graphite Design Tour AD VF 6 X shaft and is set at 10°, while the GT2 is more like a mini driver, with it featuring a 13.5° loft and Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Orange 80 TX shaft.

This configuration has been present for nearly a year and, in terms of his 5-wood, the same Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Orange 80 TX shaft is present within that club.

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Iron-wise, Kim uses the Titleist T100 from 4-iron to 9-iron, with plenty of lead tape present to help with the weighting of the clubs.

Ranked among the best irons on the market, the T100 has been a regular feature in his bag, with Project X 6.0 shafts present for all of his irons.

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It's a similar story for his 46°, which possesses a Project X 6.0, while his 50°, 54° and 60° have True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.

In terms of the wedges, they are Titleist Vokey SM10s, while his 60° is a Vokey WedgeWorks model.

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Moving to the putter, where Kim has chopped and changed the model numerous times.

He has used a TaylorMade Spider Tour X but, at his most recent start, he was using a tri-soled Newport style head, which goes alongside his Phantom 3.2 model from a few months ago.

In terms of his golf ball, Kim uses the Titleist Pro V1x, one of the best premium models on the market.

Tom Kim WITB: Full Specs