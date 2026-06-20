Tom Kim WITB 2026: Scotty Cameron Prototype Putter Features Among Full Titleist Set-Up
Check out what the multiple-time PGA Tour winner is using during the 2026 season
Despite being 23-years-old, Tom Kim possesses a huge amount of experience, with the South Korean claiming three PGA Tour titles and two Asian Tour wins.
A Titleist staffer, Kim has used his set-up to much success, with his bag possessing a mix of new and old Titleist clubs.
Beginning with the driver, where Kim is using the Titleist GTS3, while a GT2 3-wood and GTS3 5-wood is present for the remainder of his wood set-up.
The driver possesses a Graphite Design Tour AD VF 6 X shaft and is set at 10°, while the GT2 is more like a mini driver, with it featuring a 13.5° loft and Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Orange 80 TX shaft.
This configuration has been present for nearly a year and, in terms of his 5-wood, the same Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Orange 80 TX shaft is present within that club.
Iron-wise, Kim uses the Titleist T100 from 4-iron to 9-iron, with plenty of lead tape present to help with the weighting of the clubs.
Ranked among the best irons on the market, the T100 has been a regular feature in his bag, with Project X 6.0 shafts present for all of his irons.
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It's a similar story for his 46°, which possesses a Project X 6.0, while his 50°, 54° and 60° have True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts.
In terms of the wedges, they are Titleist Vokey SM10s, while his 60° is a Vokey WedgeWorks model.
Moving to the putter, where Kim has chopped and changed the model numerous times.
He has used a TaylorMade Spider Tour X but, at his most recent start, he was using a tri-soled Newport style head, which goes alongside his Phantom 3.2 model from a few months ago.
In terms of his golf ball, Kim uses the Titleist Pro V1x, one of the best premium models on the market.
Tom Kim WITB: Full Specs
Club
Head
Shaft
Driver
Titleist GTS3 (10°)
Graphite Design Tour AD VF 6 X
Fairway Woods
Titleist GT2 (13.5°)
Titleist GTS3 (18°)
Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Orange 80 TX
Irons
Titleist T100 (4-9)
Project X 6.0
Wedges
Titleist Vokey SM10 (46°, 50°, 54°)
Titleist Vokey Wedgeworks (60°)
Project X 6.0 (46°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (50°, 54°, 60°)
Putter
Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Prototype
|Row 5 - Cell 2
Ball
Titleist Pro V1x
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Apparel
Nike
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Glove
Nike
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Shoes
Nike
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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