Cameron Young put on a masterclass on Friday at the Rocket Classic, with The Players Championship winner producing a nine-under 61 to share the lead alongside Patrick Cantlay and Patrick Fishburn.

Sitting 10-under-par, the trio are marginally clear of a stacked leaderboard at Detroit Golf Club, where 48 players are within five shots of the lead at the halfway stage.

Rickie Fowler is alongside Matt Wallace at nine-under, while Xander Schauffele is part of an eight-way share of sixth at eight-under-par.

Looking down the leaderboard, a mix of experience and youth makes up the remaining places.

Major winners Jordan Spieth, JJ Spaun and Keegan Bradley are in the logjam at seven-under and six-under, while the likes of PGA Tour rookies Luke Clanton and Marco Penge are also on the same scores.

Cantlay is searching for his first PGA Tour win since August 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Because of the congested nature, it'll be an intriguing watch on Saturday, when Ryder Cup teammates Young and Cantlay get their Moving Day underway at 1.50pm (EDT).

Teeing off in pairs, there are plenty of interesting groupings at Detroit Golf Club, and you can check out the full third round tee times for the Rocket Classic below...

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Rocket Classic Tee Times: Round Three

All times EDT