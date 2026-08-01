Rocket Classic Tee Times: Round Three
A congested leaderboard has set-up a thrilling weekend at the Rocket Classic, where 48 players are within five strokes of the three-way share of the lead
Cameron Young put on a masterclass on Friday at the Rocket Classic, with The Players Championship winner producing a nine-under 61 to share the lead alongside Patrick Cantlay and Patrick Fishburn.
Sitting 10-under-par, the trio are marginally clear of a stacked leaderboard at Detroit Golf Club, where 48 players are within five shots of the lead at the halfway stage.
Rickie Fowler is alongside Matt Wallace at nine-under, while Xander Schauffele is part of an eight-way share of sixth at eight-under-par.
Looking down the leaderboard, a mix of experience and youth makes up the remaining places.
Major winners Jordan Spieth, JJ Spaun and Keegan Bradley are in the logjam at seven-under and six-under, while the likes of PGA Tour rookies Luke Clanton and Marco Penge are also on the same scores.
Because of the congested nature, it'll be an intriguing watch on Saturday, when Ryder Cup teammates Young and Cantlay get their Moving Day underway at 1.50pm (EDT).
Teeing off in pairs, there are plenty of interesting groupings at Detroit Golf Club, and you can check out the full third round tee times for the Rocket Classic below...
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Rocket Classic Tee Times: Round Three
All times EDT
- 7.30am: Neal Shipley
- 7.35am: William Mouw, Adam Svensson
- 7.45am: Marcelo Rozo, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 7.55am: Jackson Suber, Chandler Blanchet
- 8.05am: Dylan Wu, Rasmus Hojgaard
- 8.15am: Jordan Smith, Mac Meissner
- 8.25am: Keita Nakajima, Johnny Keefer
- 8.40am: Karl Vilips, Gordon Sargent
- 8.50am: Kevin Yu, Matt Kuchar
- 9.00am: Zecheng Dou, Jackson Koivun
- 9.10am: Harris English, Max Greyserman
- 9.20am: Sungjae Im, Brian Campbell
- 9.30am: Ryo Hisatsune, Matt McCarty
- 9.45am: Ben James, Beau Hossler
- 9.55am: Nick Taylor, Davis Thompson
- 10.05am: Si Woo Kim, Adam Schenk
- 10.15am: Zac Blair, Tony Finau
- 10.25am: Hank Lebioda, Ben Kohles
- 10.35am: Nicolai Hojgaard, Austin Eckroat
- 10.50am: Hideki Matsuyama, Joe Highsmith
- 11.00am: Rico Hoey, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 11.10am: Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Roy
- 11.20am: Mark Hubbard, Ricky Castillo
- 11.30am: Kristoffer Ventura, Adrien Saddier
- 11.40am: Jordan Spieth, Marco Penge
- 11.55am: Corey Conners, JJ Spaun
- 12.05pm: David Lipsky, Russell Henley
- 12.15pm: Keegan Bradley, Stephan Jaeger
- 12.25pm: Luke Clanton, Emiliano Grillo
- 12.35pm: Michael Thorbjornsen, Jacob Bridgeman
- 12.45pm: Doug Ghim, Justin Lower
- 1.00pm: Davis Riley, Ryan Gerard
- 1.10pm: Chris Kirk, Xander Schauffele
- 1.20pm: Michael Kim, Peter Malnati
- 1.30pm: Rickie Fowler, Michael Brennan
- 1.40pm: Patrick Fishburn, Matt Wallace
- 1.50pm: Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay