Padraig Harrington WITB 2026: What Clubs Does The Three-Time Major Winner Use?

Padraig Harrington is one of the most successful European golfers of all-time, securing three Major wins and multiple victories on the DP World Tour and PGA Tour.

Throughout his professional career, Harrington has been a Wilson staffer, first signing with the brand in 1998 and being one of the longest equipment-brand members in golf.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Using the manufacturer's clubs throughout his career, Harrington is enjoying a fine year on the PGA Tour Champions circuit with Wilson in the bag.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Although he is a Wilson staffer, Harrington uses a Titleist TSR3 driver with a Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft.

He also has TaylorMade Stealth 2 fairway woods in-play, specifically a 3-wood and a 5-wood, which are set at 15° and 18° and have Project X HZRDUS TX 80 shafts.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving back to Wilson, Harrington uses an RB utility iron, which is set at 21° and has a KBS Tour V 125 shaft.

Iron-wise, the three-time Major winner has Wilson Model CB irons. Among the best on the market, they are in a 4-iron to pitching wedge configuration and possess the same KBS Tour V 125 shafts as his utility iron.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

From there, Wilson Model Forged wedges are present in a 52°, 56° and 60°, with the gapping very traditional. Unlike the irons, KBS Tour V 120 shafts are present.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Putter-wise, Harrington continues to use the Odyssey White Hot OG 2-Ball, which is the same model he used for his three Major victories in 2007 and 2008.

Harrington pairs that with the Titleist Pro V1, one of the best golf balls money can buy.

Padraig Harrington WITB: Full Specs