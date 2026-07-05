Padraig Harrington WITB 2026: What Clubs Does The Three-Time Major Winner Use?
Check out what's in the bag of three-time Major winner, and World Golf Hall of Famer, Padraig Harrington
Padraig Harrington is one of the most successful European golfers of all-time, securing three Major wins and multiple victories on the DP World Tour and PGA Tour.
Throughout his professional career, Harrington has been a Wilson staffer, first signing with the brand in 1998 and being one of the longest equipment-brand members in golf.
Using the manufacturer's clubs throughout his career, Harrington is enjoying a fine year on the PGA Tour Champions circuit with Wilson in the bag.
Although he is a Wilson staffer, Harrington uses a Titleist TSR3 driver with a Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft.
He also has TaylorMade Stealth 2 fairway woods in-play, specifically a 3-wood and a 5-wood, which are set at 15° and 18° and have Project X HZRDUS TX 80 shafts.
Moving back to Wilson, Harrington uses an RB utility iron, which is set at 21° and has a KBS Tour V 125 shaft.
Iron-wise, the three-time Major winner has Wilson Model CB irons. Among the best on the market, they are in a 4-iron to pitching wedge configuration and possess the same KBS Tour V 125 shafts as his utility iron.
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From there, Wilson Model Forged wedges are present in a 52°, 56° and 60°, with the gapping very traditional. Unlike the irons, KBS Tour V 120 shafts are present.
Putter-wise, Harrington continues to use the Odyssey White Hot OG 2-Ball, which is the same model he used for his three Major victories in 2007 and 2008.
Harrington pairs that with the Titleist Pro V1, one of the best golf balls money can buy.
Padraig Harrington WITB: Full Specs
Club
Head
Shaft
Driver
Titleist TSR3 (9°)
Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X
Fairway Woods
TaylorMade Stealth 2 (15° & 18°)
Project X HZRDUS TX 80
Utility Iron
Wilson Staff Model RB (21°)
KBS Tour V 125
Irons
Wilson Staff Model CB (4-PW)
KBS Tour V 125
Wedges
Wilson Staff Model Forged (52° 56°, 60°)
KBS Tour V 120
Putter
Odyssey White Hot OG 2-Ball
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Ball
Titleist Pro V1
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Apparel
Dunnes Stores
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Glove
FootJoy
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Shoes
FootJoy
|Row 10 - Cell 2
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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