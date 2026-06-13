Ben James WITB 2026: What Clubs Does The 2026 PGA Tour University Ranking Winner Use?
Take a look at what's in the bag of the American, who was the top-ranked player in the PGA Tour University Ranking for 2026
Ben James is one player to watch in the future, with the American enjoying an incredible amateur career that finished with him topping the PGA Tour University Ranking in 2026.
Just the fifth player in NCAA Division I history to win First Team All-American honors four times, James played in multiple Walker Cup and Palmer Cup teams and, in his professional debut, led the RBC Canadian Open at the halfway stage.
An equipment-free agent, James' bag possesses an array of different manufacturers, with his clubs varying in lifespan.
In the top end of the bag, for example, you will find a Titleist GT3 driver, a Cobra Darkspeed X 3-wood and a Titleist TSR3 hybrid.
This is a set-up he has had for a few years, with the driver featuring a Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X shaft and a 10° head.
James' 3-wood, meanwhile, has a 15° head and a Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black shaft, while the TSR3 hybrid is set at 21° and features a Fujikura Ventus HB Black 9 X shaft.
Moving to the irons, where James has a Titleist T100 4-iron and 5-iron. This particular model is from 2019, and is used by the likes of Ryder Cup star Russell Henley.
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From 6-iron to 9-iron, the American has Titleist 620 CB, with the Titleist theme continuing throughout the wedges, where Vokey SM10s are present in 46°, 50°, 56° and 60°.
Shaft-wise, True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 X100 are present in the irons, while True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 are the shafts of choice in the wedges.
Rounding out James' set-up is his putter and golf ball, where the former amateur star uses a TaylorMade Spider Tour X putter and Titleist Pro V1x golf ball.
Both have been in the bag for a number of years, with the putter first spotted at the 2023 Walker Cup.
Ben James WITB: Full Specs
Club
Head
Shaft
Driver
Titleist GT3 (10°)
Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
Fairway Wood
Cobra Darkspeed X (15°)
Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black
Hybrid
Titleist TSR3 (21°)
Fujikura Ventus HB Black 9 X
Irons
Titleist T100 '19 (4-5)
Titleist 620 CB (6-9)
True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 X100
Wedges
Titleist SM10 (46°, 50°, 56°, 60°)
True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Putter
TaylorMade Spider Tour X
|Row 6 - Cell 2
Ball
Titleist Pro V1x
|Row 7 - Cell 2
Apparel
Nike
|Row 8 - Cell 2
Glove
Titleist
|Row 9 - Cell 2
Shoes
Nike
|Row 10 - Cell 2
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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