Ben James WITB 2026: What Clubs Does The 2026 PGA Tour University Ranking Winner Use?

Ben James is one player to watch in the future, with the American enjoying an incredible amateur career that finished with him topping the PGA Tour University Ranking in 2026.

Just the fifth player in NCAA Division I history to win First Team All-American honors four times, James played in multiple Walker Cup and Palmer Cup teams and, in his professional debut, led the RBC Canadian Open at the halfway stage.

An equipment-free agent, James' bag possesses an array of different manufacturers, with his clubs varying in lifespan.

In the top end of the bag, for example, you will find a Titleist GT3 driver, a Cobra Darkspeed X 3-wood and a Titleist TSR3 hybrid.

This is a set-up he has had for a few years, with the driver featuring a Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X shaft and a 10° head.

James' 3-wood, meanwhile, has a 15° head and a Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black shaft, while the TSR3 hybrid is set at 21° and features a Fujikura Ventus HB Black 9 X shaft.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving to the irons, where James has a Titleist T100 4-iron and 5-iron. This particular model is from 2019, and is used by the likes of Ryder Cup star Russell Henley.

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From 6-iron to 9-iron, the American has Titleist 620 CB, with the Titleist theme continuing throughout the wedges, where Vokey SM10s are present in 46°, 50°, 56° and 60°.

Shaft-wise, True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 X100 are present in the irons, while True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 are the shafts of choice in the wedges.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rounding out James' set-up is his putter and golf ball, where the former amateur star uses a TaylorMade Spider Tour X putter and Titleist Pro V1x golf ball.

Both have been in the bag for a number of years, with the putter first spotted at the 2023 Walker Cup.

Ben James WITB: Full Specs