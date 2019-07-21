The last time The Open was at Royal St George's was 2011 when Darren Clarke won the trophy

Open Championship Leaderboard 2021 – Live Scores From Royal St George’s

Dates: 15-18 July 2021

Venue: Royal St George’s Golf Club

TV Coverage: Live on Sky Sports Thursday – Sunday – Highlights on BBC

The 149th playing of The Open Championship will be played at Royal St George’s in Sandwich, Kent.

It is the first time since Darren Clarke’s memorable victory in 2011 that The Open has returned to Royal St George’s. This will be the 15th time the Championship will be played here.

Former World Number One Dustin Johnson was tied second in 2011, alongside fellow American Phil Mickelson.

The event was postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jon Rahm won the latest Major tournament when he won at the US Open at Torrey Pines in June – the Spaniard will be trying to make it back-to-back Major wins this week.

Rory McIlroy still appears to be suffering with some form problems, but did win the Wells Fargo Championship a few months ago – the 2014 Champion will hope to find some solid form this week in Kent.

Shane Lowry is the defending champions having won The Claret Jug at Royal Portrush in 2019 – he has been saving some of his best form for big tournaments this year, so would expect him to challenge again here.

The 150th Open Championship will take place at St Andrews in 2022.

Records:

Aggregate Score: 264 Henrik Stenson (2016)

Score to Par: -20 Henrik Stenson (2016)

Hosting Record: St Andrews (29)

Oldest Winner: Old Tom Morris – 46 years, 102 days. (1867)

Most Victories: Harry Vardon (1896,1898,1899,1093,1911, 1914).