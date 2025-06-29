Shane Lowry Says 'Everything Ready For A Big Week' At Royal Portrush As 2019 Champion Enjoys Sneak Peak At 153rd Open Host Layout

With just a few weeks before the 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush, Shane Lowry has been back to the site of arguably his greatest achievement as a professional.

The 2019 Champion Golfer of the Year blew the field away six years ago to secure his one and only Major so far in Northern Ireland, over the border from his Clara home, and he will be desperate to repeat the feat in this season's Open.

His 15-under total was six strokes clear of Tommy Fleetwood and co. last time Royal Portrush hosted, aiding Lowry in enjoying a dream walk down 18 in front of an adoring and emotional crowd.

As the 38-year-old prepares to go again between July 17-20, he was recently afforded the opportunity to visit the unique Northern Irish layout and revel in the memories he made during July 2019.

Part of the HSBC Patron's Day along with LPGA Tour pro, Georgia Hall, the two golfers held a short-game clinic and took part in a Q&A session in front of multiple amateurs and a few celebrity players - including rugby union legend, Brian O'Driscoll.

A moment etched in The Open's history.In 2019, Shane Lowry conquered Royal Portrush to become Champion Golfer.A victory born on home soil, carried by the roar of the crowd and remembered far beyond Portrush.@ShaneLowryGolf pic.twitter.com/OyMN4aI5kXJune 24, 2025

Away from the formalities, Lowry was able to enjoy a sneak peak at the stage for next month's drama while also visiting a couple of key sites in the town.

In a post on X, Lowry posted two pictures along with the caption: "Little trip to Portrush to check it out before [The Open]. Course is looking great and everything ready for a big week."

The photos showed him stood on the 18th green in glorious sunshine with arms outstretched - much like his celebration after holing the winning putt in 2019, although in very different weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the second picture featured Lowry holding the same pose in front of a large mural on the side of a house. The painting is of a smiling Lowry hoisting the Claret Jug with Royal Portrush just about visible in the background.

The seven-time pro winner is back in the British Isles for the next few weeks as he builds up to The Open, although - for the second year in a row - the Genesis Scottish Open will not form part of Lowry's preparation.

Little trip to Portrush to check it out before @TheOpen. Course is looking great and everything ready for a big week. ☘️ pic.twitter.com/stclcCmjdeJune 29, 2025

Rather than grinding at the co-sanctioned event, Lowry explained in 2024 that he prefers to relax the week prior to the year's final Major.

He said: "I always really enjoy my week in Ireland the week before The Open, and I go around and play some links golf and hang out with my friends. I really feel like that puts me in a good frame of mind going into play a big tournament.”

Last year, at least, it was a tactic that worked to good effect as the Irishman led through 36 holes. While a Moving Day 77 shifted him in the wrong direction as horrible weather conditions set in over Royal Troon, Lowry battled on to finish sixth. In 2025, he will hope a repeat build-up leads to similar results.