Former World No.1 Amateur Ludvig Aberg Signs Multi-Year Deal With Adidas

It hasn’t taken long for Ludvig Aberg to make a positive impression in his early days as a PGA Tour. The Swede only turned professional at the end of last month after finishing top of the PGA Tour University rankings.

The next week, he made his debut on the Tour, and he finished seven-under to tie for 25th in the RBC Canadian Open. He followed up that performance by finishing one place higher last week in the PGA Tour’s latest designated event, the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

The 23-year-old’s efforts have not gone unnoticed and he has now signed a multi-year deal with Adidas. The linkup will see him wearing Adidas headwear, apparel, footwear, and accessories while playing.

Aberg, who was top of the World Amateur Golf Ranking when he earned his PGA Tour card for the remainder of 2023 and 2024, explained he is delighted at the move.

He said: “This past year has been an incredible journey and I couldn’t be more excited to wear the 3-Stripes as I start this next chapter of my career. The team at Adidas is always committed to making the best for golfers and I’m proud to officially join the team.”

President of Adidas Golf, Jeff Lienhart said: “With a lot on the line this year, Ludvig showed he is truly a remarkable athlete. He’s earned it all through amazing play and desire to win and we look forward to supporting him in the 3-Stripes as he begins his journey as a professional.”

Long before turning professional, Aberg had demonstrated his considerable ability. That was recognised when he became only the second player after Jon Rahm to claim back-to-back Ben Hogan awards in May.

His college coach Greg Sands has also described him as a “generational type of talent” so it's safe to say there are high expectations he will have a glittering career, with Adidas Golf acting quickly to add him to its roster.

The move sees Aberg join other pros with Adidas Golf including Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and another newcomer to the professional game, Rose Zhang.