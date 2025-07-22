LIV Golf UK 2025 Odds, Predictions And Picks To Win

Following on from LIV Golf Andalucía, as well as The Open Championship for some players, the LIV Golf League is to complete its European journey at JCB Golf & Country Club.

Last year, following several strong results on the circuit, Jon Rahm managed to claim his maiden LIV Golf League title, which proved to be the catalyst for his Individual victory in the overall standings.

Returning to defend his title, the event once again takes place at JCB Golf & Country Club, where Bryson DeChambeau will be favorite after an incredible Open Championship that saw him card 65, 68 and 64 in his final three rounds, following a seven-over-par 78 opener.

Joaquin Niemann heads to the course as the individual leader in the standings, with the Chilean claiming four LIV Golf victories in just nine starts in 2025.

Home-hero Tyrrell Hatton, who was in contention for the Claret Jug before a poor final round, will also be present, while several players will be looking to claim as many points as possible in the standings before the season finale in just two tournaments time.

LIV Golf UK Course Guide: JCB Golf & Country Club

Located in the Staffordshire countryside, JCB Golf & Country Club was opened in 2019 and not only features a championship course that has hosted several big events, but also a range of luxury lodges and a modern clubhouse.

An exclusive private members club, it's named after the world-famous JCB company, which specializes in construction equipment, with the course featuring some spectacular golf holes.

A par-72 layout that measures around 7,300-yards, the most iconic hole on the course is the par 3 17th, a 255-yard behemoth that plays downhill to an island green.

Last year, John Catlin made a hole-in-one and, for the week, the best round registered came from eventual winner, Rahm, who carded an eight-under 64.

In terms of what to look out for, it all depends on the weather for the week, which is predicted to be sunny, albeit with wind. As seen with last year's leaderboard, any type of player can contend.

Looking at the top 10 of the leaderboard, just three players finished in the top 10 of the driving stats, while only two finished top 10 in putting. One key metric is that, in the top 10, seven of them finished inside the top 10 of greens in regulation.

LIV Golf UK Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Player Score Course 2024 Jon Rahm -13 (One Stroke) JCB Golf & Country Club 2023 Cameron Smith -15 (One Stroke) Centurion Club 2022 Charl Schwartzel -7 (One Stroke) Centurion Club

LIV Golf UK Tournament Betting Odds

Bryson DeChambeau (+500)

Jon Rahm (+550)

Tyrrell Hatton (+650)

Joaquin Niemann (+900)

David Puig (+1600)

Talor Gooch (+1800)

Patrick Reed (+2000)

Abraham Ancer (+2200)

Sebastian Munoz (+2600)

Carlos Ortiz (+2600)

Cameron Smith (+2900)

Cameron Tringale (+2900)

Sergio Garcia (+2900)

Brooks Koepka (+3300)

Louis Oosthuizen (+3300)

Dustin Johnson (+3300)

Tom McKibbin (+3300)

Paul Casey (+3300)

Marc Leishman (+3300)

All other players priced at +3500 or higher

LIV Golf UK Betting Picks

Elliott Heath News Editor

Favorite: Sergio Garcia (+2900)

I’d be surprised if Garcia has been told he’s already on Team Europe in the recent conversations he’s been having with Luke Donald, so surely he is aware that he needs to show the captain some form.

He’s started to do that with a T10 in Valderrama two weeks ago, before a good display at Royal Portrush where he shot four-under-par for the weekend to finish T34. I am certain he needs to do more to make Bethpage, and a win or a top-five this week at JCB Golf & Country Club will go a long way - which I think he is very capable of in what seems like a turnaround in form after somewhat losing his game mid-season.

Outsider: Lee Westwood (+6000)

Westwood’s best result of the year is a T10 on LIV Golf and I am hoping he can better that this week in front of his home fans.

The Englishman was very impressive at The Open, where he led the field in driving accuracy and was third in SG: Off the tee...not bad for a 52-year-old. Finishing T34, despite a triple-bogey in his final round, he looks in good shape to go well again after winning at Dundonald Links in Open Final Qualifying recently.

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

Favorite: Joaquin Niemann (+900)

Although he struggled at The Open Championship last week, missing the cut, I expect Niemann to bounce back and compete at a course where, last year, he finished runner-up.

It's no secret that Niemann possesses some unbelievable form on the LIV Golf League and, being back on the circuit he calls home, I expect the Chilean to kick his season back into gear after a run of inconsistent results. He's hungry to win the individual title, so will use his ball striking and putting to contend once again.

Outsider: Richard Bland (+5000)

The Englishman has been quietly going about his business on the LIV Golf League these past few events, securing a T7 in Korea and a T15 at Valderrama.

Back on home soil, I believe Bland's consistency will play a big part in him being in contention at JCB, a course where he finished in a share of 14th last season following three under-par rounds. His all-round game is extremely solid and I think he may be one to watch in Staffordshire.

Jonny Leighfield Staff Writer

Favorite: Bryson DeChambeau (+500)

Power off the tee can be hugely beneficial at JCB Golf & Country Club, and DeChambeau has that in spades. The American seems to have overcome his slight wobble over the previous few weeks, producing some lights-out golf across the final three rounds of The Open Championship.

Every part of his game was white hot, so I can see him returning to LIV Golf full of confidence (if he ever lacked any) and continuing the trend of longer-hitters doing well at this event.

Sleeper: Tom McKibbin (+3300)

Open Championship missed cut aside, McKibbin had produced two excellent results prior to the year's final Major, ending T4 in Andalucía and T5 in Dallas. That proves he is capable of competing on different styles of golf courses and that he is obviously in form.

JCB Golf & Country Club should suit the Northern Irishman's game really nicely. It is slightly easier for the longer hitter but requires accurate tee shots - something McKibbin is certainly capable of. Another good putting week should see him right up among the leaders once more.

How To Watch LIV Golf UK

US/ET

Friday 25th July: 8.15am - 1.00pm (Fox Sports 2)

8.15am - 1.00pm (Fox Sports 2) Saturday 26th July: 8.15am - 1.00pm (Fox Sports 2)

8.15am - 1.00pm (Fox Sports 2) Sunday 27th July: 8.05am - 1.00pm (Fox Sports 2)

UK/BST

Friday 25th July: 1.15pm - 6.00pm (ITV X)

1.15pm - 6.00pm (ITV X) Saturday 26th July: 1.15pm - 6.00pm (ITV X)

1.15pm - 6.00pm (ITV X) Sunday 27th July: 1.05pm - 6.00pm (ITV X)

