LIV Golf UK Round One Pairings And Shotgun Start Time

For the fourth time since its inception, LIV Golf arrives in the UK for its final tournament outside the US this season.

After London’s Centurion Club hosted tournaments in 2022 and 2023, the honor fell to JCB Golf and Country Club in Staffordshire last year.

The course, which opened in 2018, is also the location for the 2025 event, where the field of 54 will compete over three days of action.

A year ago, Jon Rahm claimed his maiden LIV Golf title as the battle to claim the Individual Championship began to heat up.

He edged out the man he beat to that accolade, Joaquin Niemann, by one, along with Englishman and Legion XIII teammate Tyrrell Hatton and Ripper GC captain Cameron Smith.

Jon Rahm won his maiden LIV Golf title at the tournament in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

As ever, there will be a shotgun start in all three rounds of the tournament, which begins on Friday, with only the ninth and 18th tee boxes not utilized to begin with on day one.

Instead, 48 of the field will begin in groups of three at 8.05am ET (1.05pm BST) on the other 16 holes, with the remaining six getting their challenges underway 11 minutes later from the first and 10 holes.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It is the first tee that will garner much of the attention as the action begins, with two-time Major winners Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau teeing it up alongside Hatton at 8.05am ET (1.05pm BST).

Bryson DeChambeau is one of the biggest names in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

Defending champion Rahm, LIV Golf Andalucia winner Talor Gooch and 2016 Open champion Henrik Stenson will follow at 8.05am ET (1.05pm BST).

Another eye-catching pairing sees Individual Championship and LIV Golf money list leader Niemann alongside Legion XIII’s Tom McKibbin and Fireballs GC captain Sergio Garcia from the second hole.

For home fans, the 16th is sure to be buzzing as the all-English line-up of Sam Horsfield, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood tee it up.

Below are the pairings and shotgun start times for the opening round of LIV Golf UK.

LIV Golf UK Day 1 Pairings And Shotgun Start Time

All times 8.05am EDT (1.05pm BST) unless stated

Hole 1: Dustin Johnson, Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau

Dustin Johnson, Tyrrell Hatton, Bryson DeChambeau Hole 1 (8.16am ET/1.16pm BST): Talor Gooch, Jon Rahm, Henrik Stenson

Talor Gooch, Jon Rahm, Henrik Stenson Hole 2: Joaquin Niemann, Tom McKibbin, Sergio Garcia

Joaquin Niemann, Tom McKibbin, Sergio Garcia Hole 3: Cameron Smith, David Puig, Phil Mickelson

Cameron Smith, David Puig, Phil Mickelson Hole 4: Bubba Watson, Dean Burmester, Patrick Reed

Bubba Watson, Dean Burmester, Patrick Reed Hole 5: Abraham Ancer, Marc Leishman, Carlos Ortiz

Abraham Ancer, Marc Leishman, Carlos Ortiz Hole 6: Martin Kaymer, Anirban Lahiri, Josele Ballester

Martin Kaymer, Anirban Lahiri, Josele Ballester Hole 7: Peter Uihlein, Yubin Jang, Andy Ogletree

Peter Uihlein, Yubin Jang, Andy Ogletree Hole 8: Danny Lee, Frederik Kjettrup, Anthony Kim

Danny Lee, Frederik Kjettrup, Anthony Kim Hole 10: Richard Bland, Jinichiro Kozuma, Ben Campbell

Richard Bland, Jinichiro Kozuma, Ben Campbell Hole 10 (8.16am ET/1.16pm BST): Graeme McDowell, Matt Jones, Branden Grace

Graeme McDowell, Matt Jones, Branden Grace Hole 11: Chieh Po-Lee, Brendan Steele, Mito Pereira

Chieh Po-Lee, Brendan Steele, Mito Pereira Hole 12: Jason Kokrak, Matthew Wolff, Caleb Surratt

Jason Kokrak, Matthew Wolff, Caleb Surratt Hole 13: Adrian Meronk, Cameron Tringale, Thomas Pieters

Adrian Meronk, Cameron Tringale, Thomas Pieters Hole 14: Charles Howell III, Kevin Na, Charl Schwartzel

Charles Howell III, Kevin Na, Charl Schwartzel Hole 15: Louis Oosthuizen, Harold Varner III, Paul Casey

Louis Oosthuizen, Harold Varner III, Paul Casey Hole 16: Sam Horsfield, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood

Sam Horsfield, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood Hole 17: Sebastian Munoz, Lucas Herbert, Brooks Koepka

How To Watch LIV Golf UK In The US

All times EDT

Friday July 25th: FS2 (8.00am)

FS2 (8.00am) Saturday July 26th: FS1 (8.00am), FOX (10.00am)

FS1 (8.00am), FOX (10.00am) Sunday July 27th: FS2 (8.00am)

How To Watch LIV Golf UK In The UK

All times BST