LIV Golf UK Prize Money Payout 2025
The stakes are high in the tournament at JCB Golf and Country Club as players and teams eye big prize money and the chance to improve their positions in the season-long standings
The 11th event of the LIV Golf season is taking place in the UK at JCB Golf and Country Club.
In the previous 10 events this season, a total prize fund of $25m has been on offer, with $20m distributed among the 54 players in the field and the remaining $5m shared between the top three teams.
In the event preceding the trip to England, LIV Golf Andalucia at Valderrama in Spain, Talor Gooch scooped a top prize of $4m for his first win of the season, with runner-up Jon Rahm settling for $2.25m.
Meanwhile, his Legion XIII team banked $3m for winning the team event, with Sergio Garcia’s Fireballs GC claiming $1.5m for his runner-up finish. Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC won $500,000 for placing third.
The prize money distribution is identical for this week’s event. Meanwhile, even those players who finish lower down the leaderboard will be in line for a significant payday.
For example, the player who finishes third is set to bank $1.5m, with $1m going to the player in fourth.
As LIV Golf events are no-cut contests, each of the players in the field will receive some payment.
That means even the players who finish between 52nd and 54th on the leaderboard will boost their coffers to the tune of $50,000.
Following LIV Golf UK, there are only two regular events of the season remaining.
As a result, competition at the Staffordshire course is more intense than ever, with plenty up for grabs at the top and the bottom of the season-long Individual and Team Championships, too.
Ahead of the tournament, Joaquin Niemann was the runaway leader of the Individual Championship. Two rounds into LIV Golf UK, that looked likely to be strengthened as he led by six. Meanwhile, Legion XIII leads the way in the Team Championship standings.
Those details are significant because a prize of $18m awaits the winner of the Individual Championship, with $8m heading to the player finishing second and $4m to the player in third.
There are also implications beyond the financial for many players, with the final standings of individuals in the table potentially having a significant impact on their LIV Golf careers.
For example, while the players finishing between first and 24th will secure their LIV Golf futures in The Lock Zone, those finishing between 25th and 48th will be in The Open Zone, where they can be traded or released from their teams.
Even more peril awaits those players finishing beneath that cut-off, in The Drop Zone, with the likes of Ian Poulter and Mito Pereira among those in danger of relegation.
For the season-long Team Championship, the name of the game during the regular season is to finish as high up in the standings as possible for a better seeding in the season finale.
Last year’s winner of the match play season-closer was Ripper GC, which claimed the top prize of $13 million, with the 13th and last team, Smash GC, collecting $600,000.
With so much at stake, here is the complete prize money breakdown for the individual and team competitions at LIV Golf UK.
Individual LIV Golf UK Prize Money Payout
Position
Prize Money
1st
$4,000,000
2nd
$2,250,000
3rd
$1,500,000
4th
$1,000,000
5th
$800,000
6th
$700,000
7th
$600,000
8th
$525,000
9th
$442,500
10th
$405,000
11th
$380,000
12th
$360,000
13th
$340,000
14th
$320,000
15th
$300,000
16th
$285,000
17th
$270,000
18th
$260,000
19th
$250,000
20th
$240,000
21st
$230,000
22nd
$220,000
23rd
$210,000
24th
$200,000
25th
$195,000
26th
$190,000
27th
$185,000
28th
$180,000
29th
$175,000
30th
$170,000
31st
$165,000
32nd
$160,000
33rd
$155,000
34th
$150,000
35th
$148,000
36th
$145,000
37th
$143,000
38th
$140,000
39th
$138,000
40th
$135,000
41st
$133,000
42nd
$130,000
43rd
$128,000
44th
$128,000
45th
$125,000
46th
$125,000
47th
$123,000
48th
$120,000
49th
$60,000
50th
$60,000
51st
$60,000
52nd
$50,000
53rd
$50,000
54th
$50,000
Team LIV Golf UK Prize Money Payout
Position
Prize Money
1st
$3,000,000
2nd
$1,500,000
3rd
$500,000
Who Are The Star Names At LIV Golf UK?
As ever, the field is not short of world-class talent. Arguably, the highest profile player of the 54 competing at the tournament is the defending champion, Jon Rahm.
A year ago, he beat Joaquin Niemann by one to claim his maiden LIV Golf title on his way to winning the Individual Championship as his Chilean rival placed second.
This year, it is Niemann who is running away with the Individual Championship, and he headed into the tournament looking for his fifth win of the season - a distinct possibility after two rounds as he took control with a six-shot lead over Bubba Watson.
Other big names in the field include Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau, who won LIV Golf Korea, Smash GC leader Brooks Koepka, 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith, who captains Ripper GC, and 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed, who won LIV Golf Dallas.
The other players who have won this season who are competing this week are Adrian Meronk, Sergio Garcia, Marc Leishman and Talor Gooch.
Where Is LIV Golf UK?
After two years at London's Centurion Club, LIV Golf's UK tournament took place at JCB Golf and Country Club for the first time in 2024 - the same venue hosting this year's event. The course is set among the rolling hills of Staffordshire and features an island green.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
