LIV Golf UK Prize Money Payout 2025

The 11th event of the LIV Golf season is taking place in the UK at JCB Golf and Country Club.

In the previous 10 events this season, a total prize fund of $25m has been on offer, with $20m distributed among the 54 players in the field and the remaining $5m shared between the top three teams.

In the event preceding the trip to England, LIV Golf Andalucia at Valderrama in Spain, Talor Gooch scooped a top prize of $4m for his first win of the season, with runner-up Jon Rahm settling for $2.25m.

Meanwhile, his Legion XIII team banked $3m for winning the team event, with Sergio Garcia’s Fireballs GC claiming $1.5m for his runner-up finish. Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC won $500,000 for placing third.

The prize money distribution is identical for this week’s event. Meanwhile, even those players who finish lower down the leaderboard will be in line for a significant payday.

For example, the player who finishes third is set to bank $1.5m, with $1m going to the player in fourth.

As LIV Golf events are no-cut contests, each of the players in the field will receive some payment.

That means even the players who finish between 52nd and 54th on the leaderboard will boost their coffers to the tune of $50,000.

Talor Gooch won $4m at LIV Golf Andalucia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following LIV Golf UK, there are only two regular events of the season remaining.

As a result, competition at the Staffordshire course is more intense than ever, with plenty up for grabs at the top and the bottom of the season-long Individual and Team Championships, too.

Ahead of the tournament, Joaquin Niemann was the runaway leader of the Individual Championship. Two rounds into LIV Golf UK, that looked likely to be strengthened as he led by six. Meanwhile, Legion XIII leads the way in the Team Championship standings.

Joaquin Niemann had four wins before LIV Golf UK began (Image credit: Getty Images)

Those details are significant because a prize of $18m awaits the winner of the Individual Championship, with $8m heading to the player finishing second and $4m to the player in third.

There are also implications beyond the financial for many players, with the final standings of individuals in the table potentially having a significant impact on their LIV Golf careers.

For example, while the players finishing between first and 24th will secure their LIV Golf futures in The Lock Zone, those finishing between 25th and 48th will be in The Open Zone, where they can be traded or released from their teams.

Even more peril awaits those players finishing beneath that cut-off, in The Drop Zone, with the likes of Ian Poulter and Mito Pereira among those in danger of relegation.

For the season-long Team Championship, the name of the game during the regular season is to finish as high up in the standings as possible for a better seeding in the season finale.

Ripper GC won season finale the Team Championship in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year’s winner of the match play season-closer was Ripper GC, which claimed the top prize of $13 million, with the 13th and last team, Smash GC, collecting $600,000.

With so much at stake, here is the complete prize money breakdown for the individual and team competitions at LIV Golf UK.

Individual LIV Golf UK Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $4,000,000 2nd $2,250,000 3rd $1,500,000 4th $1,000,000 5th $800,000 6th $700,000 7th $600,000 8th $525,000 9th $442,500 10th $405,000 11th $380,000 12th $360,000 13th $340,000 14th $320,000 15th $300,000 16th $285,000 17th $270,000 18th $260,000 19th $250,000 20th $240,000 21st $230,000 22nd $220,000 23rd $210,000 24th $200,000 25th $195,000 26th $190,000 27th $185,000 28th $180,000 29th $175,000 30th $170,000 31st $165,000 32nd $160,000 33rd $155,000 34th $150,000 35th $148,000 36th $145,000 37th $143,000 38th $140,000 39th $138,000 40th $135,000 41st $133,000 42nd $130,000 43rd $128,000 44th $128,000 45th $125,000 46th $125,000 47th $123,000 48th $120,000 49th $60,000 50th $60,000 51st $60,000 52nd $50,000 53rd $50,000 54th $50,000

Team LIV Golf UK Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $3,000,000 2nd $1,500,000 3rd $500,000

Who Are The Star Names At LIV Golf UK?

Bryson DeChambeau is one of the biggest names in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

As ever, the field is not short of world-class talent. Arguably, the highest profile player of the 54 competing at the tournament is the defending champion, Jon Rahm.

A year ago, he beat Joaquin Niemann by one to claim his maiden LIV Golf title on his way to winning the Individual Championship as his Chilean rival placed second.

This year, it is Niemann who is running away with the Individual Championship, and he headed into the tournament looking for his fifth win of the season - a distinct possibility after two rounds as he took control with a six-shot lead over Bubba Watson.

Other big names in the field include Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau, who won LIV Golf Korea, Smash GC leader Brooks Koepka, 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith, who captains Ripper GC, and 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed, who won LIV Golf Dallas.

The other players who have won this season who are competing this week are Adrian Meronk, Sergio Garcia, Marc Leishman and Talor Gooch.

Where Is LIV Golf UK? After two years at London's Centurion Club, LIV Golf's UK tournament took place at JCB Golf and Country Club for the first time in 2024 - the same venue hosting this year's event. The course is set among the rolling hills of Staffordshire and features an island green.