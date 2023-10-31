Justin Thomas Becomes First Player Signed To A TGL Team

Two-time Major winner Justin Thomas has joined Atlanta Drive GC for the inaugural season of TGL.

Created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy and their company TMRW Sports, TGL will see six teams of elite PGA Tour golfers compete in a custom-built arena on weekday nights in a move that aims to offer an exciting and different experience to any regular Tour event.

Atlanta Drive GC has become the first team to announce one of their four-man roster, with the unveiling of PGA Tour superstar Thomas coming before the sixth and final club name has been revealed.

TGL says it worked with teams, players, and player management in order to maintain “competitive balance” across the whole league. And “considerations were made for the ESPN broadcast schedule” as well as “in certain cases, elements of what made each team, ownership group, and city or region unique.”

Winner of the 2017 and 2022 PGA Championship, Thomas will be joined by three other players from the 24-man TGL roster in the coming weeks as the tech-infused, prime-time golf league prepares to launch in January 2024.

2x Major winnerFedExCup ChampionThe PLAYERS ChampionPGA TOUR Player of the YearNow, @JustinThomas34 is the first member of Atlanta Drive GC!

Speaking after being confirmed as the first golfer to headline Atlanta’s squad, Thomas said: “Atlanta and the state of Georgia have been the home to some of the biggest sporting events in the country and I’m excited to represent fans there as part of TGL and Atlanta Drive GC.

“To be aligned with an owner like Arthur Blank and his incredible variety of businesses as they expand their golf portfolio feels like a great fit for me.

“I promise our team will compete hard to win championships and have a lot of fun along the way. We will represent Atlanta in the best way possible while helping grow the game everywhere through this unique TGL format.”

One of us. One of us.

Atlanta Drive said one of the key reasons behind signing Thomas was his "stellar record" in Match Play golf, citing his overall score of 15-6-3 across Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup events.

TGL will operate with a 'modern match-play' format in which the first of two regulation sessions will feature a three-on-three alternate shot match - with a point on offer for each hole won.

In the second session, there will be a six-hole 'singles' match where each player will face off for two holes. Should the score be tied at the end, the overtime tiebreaker will consist of a 'nearest the pin' competition where all three players will shoot until one team lands two balls closer to the hole than their opponents.

Dick Sullivan - CEO of PGA Tour Superstore and the man overseeing Atlanta Drive GC - said: "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Justin Thomas to Atlanta Drive GC and believe he’s a perfect fit for who we want this team to be and how we want to play.

“Thomas’ remarkable talent, unwavering dedication to the game, and competitive spirit make him a fan favorite and someone who represents the values that drive all AMBSE teams and businesses.”

Atlanta Drive GC is part of Arthur M. Blank’s AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE) portfolio, joining the likes of NFL team Atlanta Falcons and MLS club Atlanta United.