Jose Luis Ballester Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The 2024 US Amateur Finalist
Discover more about 2024 US Amateur finalist Jose Luis Ballester via these facts regarding his life and career so far
Jose Luis Ballester has reached the final of the 2024 US Amateur and will face off against American Noah Kent over 36 holes at Hazeltine National Golf Club. Find out more about the Spaniard via these facts.
Jose Luis Ballester Facts
1. His full name is Jose Luis Ballester Barrio, a.k.a Jose Luis Ballester or just Josele Ballester.
2. He was born on August 18, 2003 in Castellón de la Plana, Spain - north of Valencia on the country's east coast.
3. Ballester's parents are both former Olympians. His mother, Sonia Barrio, won gold with Spain at the 1992 Summer Games in field hockey. His father, Jose Luis Ballester, was a swimmer at three different Olympic Games.
4. He has a sister, Julia, who plays golf at Kansas State.
5. Ballester is coached by Sergio Garcia's father, Victor, and considers Sergio to be a mentor, while the amateur talent also works with Joaquin Niemann's mental coach.
6. He attends Arizona State University - the same college from which Jon Rahm graduated in 2016 and Phil Mickelson also went to.
7. In his second US Amateur start (2024), Kent reached the final and earned exemptions into the 2025 US Open and 2025 Masters tournament. He missed the cut in his US Amateur debut (2023).
8. Ballester became the first Spaniard ever to play in the US Amateur championship match.
9. Ballester has four amateur victories - including wins at the 2020 Spanish Amateur and the 2023 European Amateur where he shot a 10-under first round.
10. His European Amateur success earned him a start at the 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, where he missed the cut after carding rounds of 73 and 74.
11. As of August 2024, he is No.10 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.
12. While at Arizona State, he earned All-American honors in each of his first three seasons.
13. Ballester was a late replacement for Eugenio Chacarra at the 2022 Arnold Palmer Cup after the fellow Spaniard turned pro before the event. Ballester won 3.5 points from a possible four to help the International team beat Team USA 33-27.
14. His career-best round was a seven-under 64 at the Thunderbird Collegiate in April 2023.
15. Ballester has represented Spain several times, most notably at the European Amateur Team Championship between 2022-24. He helped Spain win the event in 2023.
Jose Luis Ballester Bio
|Full Name
|Jose Luis Ballester Barrio
|Nickname
|Josele
|Born
|August 18, 2003 - Castellon de la Plana, Spain
|Height
|6ft (1.83m)
|College
|Arizona State University
|Amateur Wins
|4
|WAGR
|10th
|Lowest Round
|64 (-7)
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
