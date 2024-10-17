Benjamin James Facts: 10 Things To Know About The UVA Golfer
Benjamin James is one of the most promising amateurs from Connecticut and currently plays for the University of Virginia - get to know him better with these facts
Benjamin James is an American amateur golfer who plays collegiately at the University of Virginia (UVA). He was the No. 1 ranked junior out of high school in 2022, and enjoyed a strong sophomore season in college, claiming a runner-up finish at the 2024 NCAA Division I Championship.
Get to know James better with these facts…
Benjamin James Facts:
1. James was born on May 30, 2003 in Milford, Connecticut.
2. He learned to play golf at the age of four after his father, Don, took him to Great River Golf Club, where his grandfather had worked for several years.
3. During a family vacation at Pinehurst Resort, which coincided with the US Kids World Championship, Don asked if Ben could play. When they were informed of the rigorous qualifying process, a four-year-old Ben cried. He would go on to qualify for the next five events after that year, and won the tournament as a 10-year-old. “Everything hit me at the 2013 US Kids World Championships at Pinehurst,” James told Golf Digest. “I won it when I was 10 years old. I realized I could win against the best kids that were my age, and that was the whole world. That’s when I knew I could do this.”
4. Growing up in Milford, which has brutal winters with temperatures falling to single digits, James had to get creative to play golf all year round, including practicing at an indoor facility in nearby Bethany.
5. After graduating from Hamden Hall Country Day high school, James enrolled at UVA in arts and sciences, and is part of the Cavaliers men’s golf team.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
6. He has ranked as high as third in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and was the top-ranked junior by the AJGA and Junior Golf Scoreboard Rankings in 2022.
7. James made his PGA Tour debut at the 2022 Travelers Championship in his home state of Connecticut, where he missed the cut by three strokes. He has played at several PGA Tour events since, including the Procore Championship, 3M Open and Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he made the cut in 2024 and finished in a tie for 44th. He made his Major debut at the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst, missing the cut after scores of 75 and 71.
8. He has represented the United States at the Palmer and Walker Cups, helping Team USA win the 2023 and 2024 editions of both events.
9. As a freshman in college, he won the Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman Award. He enjoyed more success as a sophomore, becoming the first multiple first-team All-American in UVA history and claimed a runner-up finish behind Hiroshi Tai at the NCAA Division I Championship.
10. James has five wins in his amateur career, including the 2024 Valero Texas Collegiate at TPC San Antonio, which earned him an exemption into the PGA Tour's Valero Texas Open at the same venue in 2025.
|Born
|May 30, 2003 in Milford, Connecticut
|Height
|6'2''
|College
|University of Virginia
Benjamin James Wins
- 2023 General Hackler Championship
- 2023 Lewis Chitengwa Memorial
- 2023 South Beach International Amateur
- 2023 NCAA Las Vegas Regional
- 2024 Valero Texas Collegiate
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
-
-
End Your Golf Swing Suffering With Peter Finch's Brilliant Ball Striking Drills
From time to time, all golfers can be bamboozled by their ball striking woes, but this misery doesn't have to be endured. PGA Pro Peter Finch has the answers...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
'We View Ourselves As A Tier One Event' - Ryder Cup Organizer Defends Huge Ticket Price Rises
Despite criticism for the huge price rises for Ryder Cup tickets, organizers have defended the $750 needed to watch the event in New York by saying that as a top event it has been priced accordingly
By Paul Higham Published
-
Jasmine Koo Facts: 10 Things To Know About The USC Golfer
Jasmine Koo is one of the most promising amateurs in the women's game and currently plays for the University of South California - get to know her better with these facts
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Tiger Woods’ Stanford College Golf Record
Tiger Woods built a remarkable college record in two years at Stanford University
By Mike Hall Published
-
Caden Fioroni Facts: 10 Things To Know About The UNLV Golfer
Caden Fioroni is one of the most promising amateurs from California, currently playing for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Rebels
By Elliott Heath Published
-
NCAA Division I Championship Men's And Women's Winners Through The Years
The list of men’s and women’s NCAA Division I Championship individual winners includes many who went on to have glorious careers in the professional game
By Mike Hall Published
-
Where Did Tiger Woods Go To College?
Tiger Woods is arguably the greatest golfer of all time, but where did he go to college?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Which Golfers Have Previously Won The Ben Hogan Award?
The Ben Hogan Award is one of the most prestigious in college golf and, throughout its history, a number of big names have won it and forged great careers
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Which College Players Went Straight To LIV Golf?
LIV Golf has vast experience among its ranks, but a few players made the leap to the big-money circuit straight from college – here are the details
By Mike Hall Published
-
Wenyi Ding Facts: 14 Things To Know About The Chinese Golfer
After a stellar college career Wenyi Ding is set to join the pros, get to know him more with our 12 facts
By Paul Higham Last updated