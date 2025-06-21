Ethan Fang Wins The Amateur Championship After Epic Final With Gavin Tiernan

Refresh

FANG BIRDIES FOR THE VICTORY Tiernan is first up and, faced with a lengthy putt, his attempt just slides by the left side, finishing a few feet past the hole. That putt leaves Fang with a six-footer for the victory and, striking the putt, it finds the center of the hole. Fang becomes the first American to win The Amateur Championship in 18 years, with the victory giving Fang a spot in The Open Championship, The Masters and US Open. What a final day at Royal St George's.

ETHAN FANG WINS THE AMATEUR CHAMPIONSHIP A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) A photo posted by on

WHAT A SHOT FROM FANG Huge moment for the American! After watching his opponent birdie the 34th and 35th holes, Fang plays a dazzler of an approach at the 36th hole that finishes around six-feet from the flag. Tiernan is under pressure now and, with his back against the wall, he pulls his second left and it finishes off the edge of the green. Fang will, likely, have that putt for the victory.

FAIRWAY FINDERS AT THE 18TH There's been nothing to separate these two today and, with an iron in hand, Tiernan finds the fairway and puts Fang under pressure. The American is up to the task, though, with a fairway wood finding the center of the fairway and leaving him slightly closer than the Irishman.

TIERNAN BIRDIES AGAIN The putter has ignited for Tiernan and he is now tied with Fang! Fang puts his chip barely on the green and, faced with a 20-footer for birdie, Tiernan rolls it in for back-to-back birdies. We are all-square going down the last!

BIG MISTAKE FROM FANG Wow... Fang is in the middle of the fairway and, with a wedge in his hand, the American goes over the back and is short-sided. He will have a difficult up-and-down coming up from a severe uphill slope. Seeing his opponent go over the back, Tiernan fires his approach long of the flag but, importantly, it stays on the green.

FAIRWAY DRIVES AT THE 17TH Clearly pumped-up, Tiernan pounds his drive down the middle of the fairway at the 17th. Not to be outdone, Fang follows him with another stunning tee shot. Impressive work from the American.

TIERNAN GETS ONE BACK What a putt from Tiernan! Playing the par 3 16th, both men put the ball into the center of the green and leave lengthy birdie putts. Fang is up first and, making contact with the ball, it's right online but comes up inches short. This is now a must-make for Tiernan and, from well over 30-foot, it's in the middle of the hole and gets the Irishman back within one! Phenomenal from Tiernan, who isn't giving up here!

IS THAT THE WINNING MOMENT? Fang opts for the putter after his approach goes through the back and, with a delicate shot, he underreads it and comes up well short. Tiernan has a chance to put Fang under serious pressure, but his putt comes up short and it's a bogey for the Irishman, who is visibly frustrated. Facing a putt for par, Fang's attempt finds the middle of the hole and, for the first time today, we have a 2-up advantage! The Amateur World No.7 leads with three holes remaining.

FANG IN BETTER SHAPE AT THE 15TH The American is in control and, after finding the fairway at the 15th, Fang puts his approach right down the flag. It's unlucky for Fang, as it catches the down slope and rolls through the back. In terms of Tiernan, he is in the fairway bunker and, after hacking out, he is now playing his third from the fairway. Striking a wedge, it finishes on the back edge, some 20-feet from the flag. Overall, it's advantage Fang, who could put some serious pressure on his opponent with a good chip.

FANG MOVES 1-UP (Image credit: Getty Images) For the third time this afternoon, Fang moves 1-up and leads. Tiernan has been dynamite with the wedges but, with his eagle chip at the par 5 14th, he hits it poorly and leaves himself a long birdie putt. Fang, who is on the green, hits a solid eagle putt from distance and, after Tiernan leaves his birdie attempt in the jaws of the hole, Fang steps up and knocks his birdie putt in to lead by one with four holes remaining.

BOTH FIND THE GREEN AT THE 14TH Tiernan and Fang take irons off the tee for safety at the par 5 14th and, from distance, both players find their second shots finishing on the left side of the green. It'll once again come down to the short game, with both the Irishman and American facing up-and-downs for birdie at Royal St George's.

CHANCE MISSED Fang's birdie putt just slides by the right side and that leaves the door open for Tiernan to move ahead. Striking his putt, it looks in all the way, but dives to the left and we're tied in fours. Five holes remain and it's still all-square.

TIERNAN CLOSER AT THE 13TH Both players find the fairway at the par 4 13th. First up is Fang and, with a wedge in hand, he finds the green but short of the flag, which has been a common theme throughout the final round. Tiernan steps up and, going aggressive, his approach goes by the flag and finishes around 10-feet away. He has the advantage on the par 4.

TIERNAN WINS THE 12TH The Irishman is up first and, with a wedge in hand, he plays another sublime chip that finishes five-feet away. Fang has an awkward lie in the bunker and just gets it out, with his third shot then running well by the flag. Needing to hole his par putt to put pressure on, Fang's putt comes up short and he gives the holes to Tiernan. We are back to all-square through 30 holes and no closer to finding a winner.

BOTH GO FOR IT AT THE PAR 4 12TH (Image credit: Getty Images) The par 4 12th is playing straight downwind and, with driver in hand, Fang puts his tee shot into the greenside bunker, leaving himself an awkward stance for his second shot. Tiernan pulls out the fairway wood and, striking it, he isn't pleased with the contact. The good news is that it isn't as bad as he thinks, with it just trickling off the green.

BIG MISS FOR TIERNAN Tiernan lags his long putt up to six-feet and, with Fang hitting a poor chip, he then follows it up with an equally poor putt. It means Tiernan has a chance to strike straight back, but his putt misses on the left side and he remains 1-down with seven remaining.

TIERNAN ON THE GREEN AT THE 11TH Now 1-up, Fang has a chance to put the pressure on with his tee shot at the par 3 11th, but he pulls his iron and misses the green long and left. There's a chance for Tiernan to fire back and, with an iron in hand, he finds the green, albeit well away from the flag.

FANG MOVES 1-UP WITH A SUPERB CHIP Tiernan has a difficult pitch coming up and, striking the ball, it's inches away from being good, with it holding up in the fringe. Fang steps up to play his chip and, from below the flag, his shot just rolls by the hole, leaving a gimme and a par. Needing to hole his lengthy par putt, Tiernan's attempt isn't close, with a bogey dropping him 1-down of Fang with eight holes to go.

POOR APPROACHES Tiernan goes well long of the green at the par 4 10th and will have an interesting up-and-down coming up. Hitting from the fairway, Fang loves the shot in the air, but it comes up short and spins away from the flag. He'll have an easier up-and-down coming up, but Tiernan has been a wizard with the wedges today.

FANG FINDS ANOTHER FAIRWAY Tiernan is still struggling off the tee and, at the par 4 10th, his tee shot is right and just rolls into the second cut. It looks to be sat up, so should be no problem for the Irishman. Teeing off second, Fang plays a delightful left-to-right cut into the center of the fairway, leaving himself a short approach into the green. He has the advantage on the 10th.

ANOTHER SAVE FOR TIERNAN This is a short game exhibition from Tiernan, who manages to get up-and-down from the edge of the green to keep the match all-square. We have nine holes remaining and there's still nothing to separate these two players!

FANG FINDS THE GREEN The par 4 ninth is a tough driving hole and, with his tee shot, Tiernan finds the bunker after hitting driver, which was an odd choice given that the sand traps were in play. Fang, meanwhile, hits a fairway wood down the middle and puts his wedge past the flag. He has 30-foot for birdie, while Tiernan is just short of the green after splashing out.

PROPER MATCHPLAY Although he is on the green, Fang is up first and, with his lengthy birdie putt, the American races it well by, leaving himself 10-foot coming back. Tiernan has a chance to put Fang under pressure and, with his bunker shot, he plays it to five-foot, all-but guaranteeing the half. Fang needs to hole his par putt and, from mid-distance, he rolls it in the center of the cup for the four. Not to be outdone, Tiernan holes his putt for par, with both exchanging a fist-bump after that impressive display. Excellent sportsmanship there from both.

MORE SHOUTS OF FORE Both men find their golf balls and, up first, is Fang, who manages to advance his ball to the front edge of the green, leaving a lengthy putt for birdie. Tiernan, meanwhile, pushes his difficult approach right and finds the greenside bunker. It should be an easier up-and-down than the one we saw at the fifth, with his ball sitting nicely on the sand.

SHOUTS OF FORE Tiernan is up first at the par 4 eighth and, with driver in hand, he blasts his tee shot left and into the rough. Fang, who has driven the ball well today, then pulls his tee shot left and, with it striking a spectator, it rests in the first cut.

BACK TO ALL-SQUARE (Image credit: Getty Images) Fang puts his third shot from the rough left off the green and, with a tight lie, his chip runs by the hole. The American has seen enough and gives the hole to Tiernan, who had two putts from 20-feet for the victory. We are back to all-square through 25 holes.

EAGLE PUTT FOR TIERNAN Fang's ball looks to be sitting okay in the rough, but his backswing is slightly impeded and he can only chop it 50 yards ahead of him, with his ball remaining in the rough. Sensing an opportunity, Tiernan plays a glorious iron to the heart of the green and sets himself up with a 20-footer for eagle.

HUGE DRIVE FROM TIERNAN Playing the par 5 seventh, Fang's tee shot takes an odd bounce left and finishes in the thick rough. Lie depending, but it could well be a chip out for the American. Up next is Tiernan, and his drive finds the fairway and take a huge kick forward. He should be able to go for the green from there.

HUGE PUTT FROM TIERNAN Wow, what an up-and-down! I thought it was a near-impossible bunker shot, but Tiernan plays a gem from the sand that finishes eight-feet away from the flag. Fang still has a chance to win the hole, but his birdie putt comes up short. He's in for par, which Tiernan matches minutes later via a right-to-left par putt that drops in the center of the cup. Fang remains 1-up, but that is a big moment for Tiernan.

ADVANTAGE FANG AGAIN Is the momentum turning? After moving 1-up, Fang just misses the greenside bunker with his tee shot and finishes 20-feet from the flag. Tiernan, meanwhile, pushes his tee shot and finds the greenside bunker. He will have a near-impossible up-and-down coming up, with his ball resting on the downslope of the sand.

FANG MOVES AHEAD FOR THE FIRST TIME (Image credit: Getty Images) For the first time in 23 holes Fang leads Tiernan! After Tiernan plays a decent pitch shot for his third, Fang just misses his birdie putt and is given the par. That leaves Tiernan needing to hole his 12-foot par putt to halve, but it misses on the right side. Fang now leads 1-up in the final through 23 holes, as they head to the par 3 sixth.

ADVANTAGE FANG AT THE 23RD Fang receives a big slice of luck on the par 4 fifth hole, with his tee shot striking a rake and coming up short of the bunker. Tiernan, on the other hand, finds the fairway bunker and, with a tough lie, duffs his second shot about 60 yards up the fairway.