I’m A PGA Golf Coach - Here's Why I Made Sure My Kids Can Play Golf
From life lessons to lifelong friendships, Top 50 Coach Katie Dawkins on what golf can give your children
I promised myself that when I was a parent I’d never force my children to play any sport or musical instrument they didn’t want to play. However, I am a firm believer that every child should be given the gift of swimming and the gift of golf.
Why golf? If your child can hit a ball and knows the basic fundamentals to enjoy a variation of the sport then you are giving them the gift of a lifetime amongst so many other skills. Swimming is life saving. Golf is life enhancing.
A Game For Life And Friends For Life
Golf is a game where life itself is the only shelf life. The game simply tones down as you age, and now there are so many accepted variations of golf to choose from.
When I first started playing as an 11 year-old, golf gave me an escape from a pretty tough start in secondary school. It gave me a support network of friends who didn’t judge.
Early on, golf teaches respect, manners and engagement. Golf taught me how to socialise and talk to adults. as well as older junior members. It taught me patience and perseverance.
Quality Family Time
My earliest memory of playing golf was a fourball with my parents and my brother. Golf gave me quality time with my family. For many years, my mum and I took part in the annual mothers and daughters foursomes competition and we have many special memories.
Physical And Mental Benefits
My children love football and theatre, but rest assured they can both hit a ball. I have drip fed them range sessions, simulator sessions and crazy golf. The rise of the screens on ranges has really helped my kids to engage with the game.
If your child is already chanting, ‘Golf is boring,’ it’s important to find the version of golf they will enjoy, such as heading out onto a par-3 course or trying FlingGolf.
My daughter watched me filming some garden golf content and said, “Give me a go.” She popped a few in the upturned umbrella and I saw a spark, so this summer we will do more bitesize golf to continue the spark.
Teaches Co-Ordination And Balance
My kids are sporty, but what if your children aren’t? I reckon that every junior lesson I have ever given, I’ve had at least one parent explain to me that their child won’t be able to play golf as they are uncoordinated or because they don’t play other sports. Golf is a last ditch effort to get their child active.
Golf often turns out to be exactly what that child needs, as it gives them confidence. Children don’t have to be the tallest, the fastest or the strongest. If your child feels physically indifferent to other children then the driving range can offer a safe space where friends can be gained and respect can be showered.
Parents report back that golf has helped their child improve balance and hand-eye coordination and now they are taking part in other sports. This game unlocks a child’s inhibitions and confidence. The discipline to reset after a bad shot and understand why (therefore problem solve) is golden.
My 6 year-old currently wants to kill the ball and that’s ok. The control can be learnt later, and in his case, so can patience. Childhood is where kids learn power, which is something you can’t gain later in life.
My 12 year-old daughter has power, she’s just a bit meh about golf. However, once on the range, she’s more than happy to show the world how far she can send her driver.
This is the year I help them to catch the bug, not because I want LPGA and PGA tour winners as offspring, but because I don’t want them to miss out and ask me as young adults, “Why didn’t you teach us to play.”
Golf helps children evolve as mini humans. The life lessons you learn playing this game are precious and essential. I want my kids to learn those lessons and perhaps give back by coaching their friends too. Whilst helping me, my daughter has already taught golf in her old primary school. It’s a gift I love to see them pass on.
With so much pressure put on our children these days in education and society, golf is a positive headspace. It benefits our children’s mental health and especially those with autism, they can gain so much from playing golf. Being outside and allowed to play the game at their pace, this is your child’s space and time can almost stand still as they hit a bucket of balls.
Low Risk Way To Get Fit
Physically golf gets you walking, one of the healthiest ways to stay active and in shape. Golf is low risk when it comes to injuries.
We see so many ACL injuries especially in young girls on the football pitch. With correct guidance the likelihood of broken bones and weakened Achilles is very minimal and is one of the main reasons why so many of the Lionesses play golf when not playing football.
Green Up Your Kids Future
Golf opens a lot of doors. Looking ahead, if your children can play a decent golf game or even just hit the ball, this opens up opportunities for teams, scholarships and travel and also job offers. 80% of Fortune 500 CEOs play golf, proving the golf course is where deals and networking take place.
Golf means that mathematics improves fast when scores need to be added up, and I remember literacy taking a hammering when I was a junior. The neatest scorecard was high up on the agenda in junior comps. It taught me to take pride in my presentation even if I was just marking a card.
Communication improves with golf, as players spark up conversation, dish out compliments for good shots and learn tact and discretion when the game isn’t going too well.
School Games
Nick Dougherty is president of the Golf Foundation that works tirelessly to help encourage kids into golf. Last year he launched 'Unleash Your Drive', an initiative to get golf into every school in the country.
Think about it, every school has a playing field (driving range) and a sports hall for indoor golf. We have the kit. It’s doable. Check out their #playinMay to help the Golf Foundations bid to achieve the goal and get all school children swinging a golf club.
When discussing his own children, Dougherty says, “I introduced Max and Bridget to golf because as their dad I knew it would be irresponsible of me not to.
"It is a game that mirrors life in how to deal with adversity and challenges of the mind that teaches us skills for life like integrity, discipline, humility, respect, work ethic and patience.
"It is an endeavour that brings great joy from the camaraderie it provides, as well as the sense of achievement from surfing its highs and conquering its lows. It is also a game that centres the soul and forces you to be here and now. Why on earth would I not want all of those things for my children in their lives”
Golf is proven to be one of the best sports a child can play. I’d urge any parent to investigate what’s going on at your local range, does your child’s school offer golf? Introduce them now and enjoy spending that quality time watching them and their golf games grow. I know I’m going to.
Katie is an Advanced PGA professional with over 20 years of coaching experience. She helps golfers of every age and ability to be the best versions of themselves. In January 2022 she was named as one of Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches.
Katie coaches the individual and uses her vast experience in technique, psychology and golf fitness to fix problems in a logical manner that is effective - she makes golf simple. Katie is based in the South of England, on the edge of the New Forest. An experienced club coach, she developed GardenGOLF during lockdown and as well as coaching at Iford Golf Centre, The Caversham- Home of Reading Golf Club and Salisbury & South Wilts Golf Club.
She freelances, operating via pop-up clinics and travelling to clients homes to help them use their space to improve.
She has coached tour pros on both LET tour and the Challenge Tour as well as introduced many a beginner to the game.
Katie has been writing instructional content for magazines for 20 years. Her creative approach to writing is fuelled by her sideline as an artist.
Katie's Current What's In The Bag
Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 9degrees.
Fairway: TaylorMade Qi10 5wood
Hybrid: TaylorMade 4 & 5
Irons: TaylorMade 770 6-AW
Wedges: TaylorMade Tour Grind 4 54 & 58
Putter: TaylorMade Tour X 33"
Favourite Shoes: FootJoy HyperFlex with Tour Flex Pro Softspikes on the course.
