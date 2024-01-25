15 Things You Didn't Know About Eugenio Chacarra

Eugenio Chacarra was one of the world's best amateur golfers when he made the shock decision to turn professional and join LIV Golf in 2022. Since then, the Spaniard has won two worldwide titles.

Get to know him better with these 15 facts...

Eugenio Chacarra Facts:

1. Chacarra was born in Madrid, Spain on March 22, 2000.

2. He is six feet two inches tall.

3. As a youngster, he took lessons from Vicente Ballesteros, brother of legendary Spanish golfer Seve Ballesteros.

4. He was also a promising football player in his youth but decided to focus on golf after his footballing career was derailed by a major wrist injury at age 15.

5. Chacarra played college golf at Oklahoma State University, where he studied Sports Management, Finance and Psychology.

6. The Spaniard had an esteemed college career, becoming a first-team All-American and a finalist for both the Ben Hogan Award and Haskins Award for top collegiate golfer.

7. His sister Carolina, has also played college golf at Wake Forest University. In February 2022, both siblings won collegiate tournaments in the space of three days.

8. In June 2021, he represented the international team in the Palmer Cup. Chaccara went unbeaten, winning all four of his matches.

9. Chacarra reached number two in the world amateur golf ranking before turning pro to join LIV Golf in June 2022. Earlier that year he had turned down the opportunity to join the Korn Ferry Tour in favour of returning to Oklahoma State for a fifth year.

10. Chacarra is part of Fireballs GC alongside Abraham Ancer, David Puig and captain Sergio Garcia.

11. In just his fifth LIV event, Chaccara claimed his first professional title in Bangkok, winning by three strokes over Patrick Reed.

Eugenio Chacarra won in just his fifth LIV tournament. (Image credit: Getty Images)

12. As a junior, Chacarra twice represented Spain at the European Boys' Team Championship. He was part of the 2018 winning team in The Czech Republic which also featured fellow LIV player David Puig.

13. Prior to his move to LIV, the Spaniard made three appearances on the PGA Tour, most recently at the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship where he missed the cut.

14. in 2023, Chacarra won the St Andrews Bay Championship on the Asian Tour. The Spaniard triumphed over Australia's Matt Jones in a remarkable playoff that lasted for ten holes.

15. He is known to often wear colourful and vibrant socks in competition.

A post shared by Eugenio Chacarra (@eugeniochacarra) A photo posted by on

Eugenio Chacarra Career Earnings

Chaccara has earned approximately $12,670,000 in his first two seasons on LIV Golf

How far does Eugenio Chacarra drive the ball?

Chacarra is one of the longer hitters on LIV's roster, with his average driving distance of 311 yards ranking him eighth in the 2023 season.