AIG Women’s Open Cut Rule: How It Works?
A field of 144 is competing for the chance to win the final women's Major of the year, but what's the cut rule at the Royal Porthcawl tournament?
The AIG Women’s Open marks the end of another year of women’s Majors, with some of the best players in the world, previous champions and amateurs competing at Royal Porthcawl in Wales for the first time.
The tournament began with a field of 144, although far fewer than that number will get to play all 72 holes. But what is the cut rule?
Like most LPGA Tour events, including the other four Majors, there will be a cut after the first two days when 36 holes have been completed.
At that point, only the top 65 and ties will progress to the weekend and the chance to lift the trophy on Sunday evening – a rule that has been in place since 2005.
A year ago, the cut line was set at four-over as players tackled blustery conditions at the Old Course, St Andrews.
As a result, more than half the field was eliminated on Friday evening, among them some big names including Allisen Corpuz, Minjee Lee and Megan Khang.
While wind was a factor in the first round this year, generally conditions were relatively settled, and that's expected to continue into the second round, suggesting players may need to go lower to make the cut.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Of course, it being a links layout, anything can happen, and some high-profile players are sure to have their challenges ended after 36 holes, regardless of where the cut line stands on Friday evening.
One player who will surely expect to be in the mix for the weekend is Nelly Korda. The American, who is top of the world rankings, hasn’t missed a cut for 13 months.
She will be eager to add the AIG Women’s Open to her other two Major wins, the 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and last year’s Chevron Championship, particularly as she is yet to win this season.
Other players fancied to compete over all 72 holes include defending champion Lydia Ko, the in-form Jeeno Thitikul and LPGA Tour Lottie Woad, who won last week’s ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open in her first appearance as a professional.
The cut rule for the AIG Women’s Open differs from The Open, which is more generous, with the top 70 players and ties in the famous men's Major progressing to the weekend.
It is also slightly different from one of the four women’s Majors, the US Women’s Open, which sees the top 60 and ties make the cut at the halfway stage.
However, the cut rule for the AIG Women’s Open is the same as the Chevron Championship, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and Amundi Evian Championship, where players lower than the top 65 and ties also head home after two rounds.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.