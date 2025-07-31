AIG Women’s Open Cut Rule: How It Works?

The AIG Women’s Open marks the end of another year of women’s Majors, with some of the best players in the world, previous champions and amateurs competing at Royal Porthcawl in Wales for the first time.

The tournament began with a field of 144, although far fewer than that number will get to play all 72 holes. But what is the cut rule?

Like most LPGA Tour events, including the other four Majors, there will be a cut after the first two days when 36 holes have been completed.

At that point, only the top 65 and ties will progress to the weekend and the chance to lift the trophy on Sunday evening – a rule that has been in place since 2005.

A year ago, the cut line was set at four-over as players tackled blustery conditions at the Old Course, St Andrews.

As a result, more than half the field was eliminated on Friday evening, among them some big names including Allisen Corpuz, Minjee Lee and Megan Khang.

Minjee Lee was one of the big names to miss the cut a year ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

While wind was a factor in the first round this year, generally conditions were relatively settled, and that's expected to continue into the second round, suggesting players may need to go lower to make the cut.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, it being a links layout, anything can happen, and some high-profile players are sure to have their challenges ended after 36 holes, regardless of where the cut line stands on Friday evening.

One player who will surely expect to be in the mix for the weekend is Nelly Korda. The American, who is top of the world rankings, hasn’t missed a cut for 13 months.

She will be eager to add the AIG Women’s Open to her other two Major wins, the 2021 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and last year’s Chevron Championship, particularly as she is yet to win this season.

Nelly Korda hasn't missed a cut since the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other players fancied to compete over all 72 holes include defending champion Lydia Ko, the in-form Jeeno Thitikul and LPGA Tour Lottie Woad, who won last week’s ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open in her first appearance as a professional.

The cut rule for the AIG Women’s Open differs from The Open, which is more generous, with the top 70 players and ties in the famous men's Major progressing to the weekend.

It is also slightly different from one of the four women’s Majors, the US Women’s Open, which sees the top 60 and ties make the cut at the halfway stage.

However, the cut rule for the AIG Women’s Open is the same as the Chevron Championship, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and Amundi Evian Championship, where players lower than the top 65 and ties also head home after two rounds.