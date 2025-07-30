Charlie Woods Climbs Junior PGA Leaderboard With Nine-Birdie 66

Charlie Woods has put himself in position to challenge for the Junior PGA Championship after a sensational six-under-par second round of 66.

Woods junior began the day with a birdie-bogey start before a run of five birdies in the space of six holes to turn in 31 (-5).

Birdies at 12, 14 and 15 got him to eight-under-par for the day but back-to-back bogeys dropped him back to six-under. He parred the 18th to post a 66 and sit at seven-under-par for the tournament and in solo-4th.

He finished his round six back of Lunden Esterline, who at the time held the lead at 13-under-par.

Tiger Woods' son began the tournament with a solid one-under-par 70 over the Ackerman-Allen layout at Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex in West Lafayette, Indiana.

His second round on the Kampen-Cosler course saw him vault up over 40 spots on the leaderboard and briefly into 2nd-place, which would be enough to qualify him for the US Junior Ryder Cup side.

(Image credit: Ryan Lochhead/PGA of America)

The top-two finishers will be on the six-boy, six-girl 12-person squad to face the Europeans in New York later this year.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's a huge turnaround from last week where Charlie shot 14-over-par in the stroke play portion to miss out on the match play stages of the US Junior Amateur Championship. He shot 11-over-par on day one with dad Tiger watching on before a three-over-par second round.

It was his second consecutive missed cut in the prestigious USGA-run event.

The Junior PGA Championship is a 72-hole stroke play event with a 36-hole cut for the top 60 plus ties, with a secondary cut coming after the third round where only the top-30-and-ties make it through.

The last two rounds take place over the Ackerman-Allen Course.

The Floridian should make it through to the final round, which takes place on Friday.

Woods will be hoping to seal another big win after his recent Team TaylorMade AJGA Invitational victory, where he could join the likes of Miles Russell, Caleb Surratt, Akshay Bhatia, Sam Burns and Trevor Immelman as Junior PGA Championship winners.

AJGA-ranked no.1 player and US Curtis Cup star Asterisk Talley leads the girls section. Big names to have won the girls event through the years include Yuka Saso, Rose Zhang, Lexi Thompson and Inbee Park.

View live scoring from the Junior PGA Championship