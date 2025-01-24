Justin Hastings Facts: 12 Things You Didn't Know About The Amateur Golfer
Discover more about the 2025 Latin America Amateur Championship winner via these facts in relation to his life and career so far...
Justin Hastings is one of the world's leading amateur golfers and landed the biggest win of his career in 2025. Discover more about the man from the Cayman Islands via these facts.
JUSTIN HASTINGS FACTS
1. Hastings is from the Cayman Islands - a British Overseas Territory in the Caribbean - and his hometown is Grand Cayman. The Cayman Islands itself only has 27 golf holes.
2. In 2018, he represented the Cayman Islands at the North American Roller Hockey Championships.
3. As a 14-year-old, Hastings made the cut at the Latin America Amateur Championship in Santiago, Chile - the same year a young Joaquin Niemann won.
4. He was a part of the first Cayman Islands golf team ever to win the Hoerman Cup - also known as the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships - in 2020. The Cayman Islands were five strokes behind to start the final day but ended up winning by five.
5. Hastings committed to playing golf for San Diego State University in 2020, the same college Xander Schauffele attended.
6. Per his college bio, Hastings "has the best career scoring average in recorded program history (since at least 1993-94) at 71.48 through 108 rounds, just ahead of Xander Schauffele’s 71.50 set from 2013-15."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
7. Hastings has won twice while an Aztec - first, at the UC San Diego Invitational and second, at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate. During his second victory, the Cayman Islander carded the school's lowest 18, 36 and 54-hole scores. His opening 62 was matched by four others on the day. He then shot a 65 (127) and a 68 to finish first on 195.
8. He has recorded two top-10 finishes in three Mountain West Championships - T4th in 2023 and T7th in 2024. In 2022, he was a part of the San Diego State squad which won the team event.
9. Hastings made his PGA Tour debut at the Puerto Rico Open in 2024. He shot 70-71 to miss the cut by a single stroke.
A post shared by Justin Hastings (@justin_9_03)
A photo posted by on
10. His highest position in the World Amateur Golf Ranking to date is 36th.
11. Hastings booked his place at The Masters in 2025 after winning the Latin America Amateur Championship in the January before. He fired a closing round of level-par 72 to see off Peru's Patrick Sparks by a shot and earn exemptions into not only The Masters but also the Open Championship and the US Open. Curiously, Hastings was the second man from the Cayman Islands to win the LAAC, following Aaron Jarvis four years earlier.
12. After his LAAC victory, Hastings shared that he was incredibly excited to be in the field at Augusta National after missing school to watch The Masters every year. He said: “I grew up a huge Masters nut. Every Thursday when the Masters was on, I’d be sick from school to watch the first day.”
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
Scotty Cameron Unveils Game-Changing Face Insert On New Studio Style Putter Collection
How new technology and the refinement of timeless head shapes has led to the creation of the Scotty Cameron Studio Style putter range
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Hitting Chips Fat Is The One Golf Shot You Have to Get Rid Of. Here's How...
There are a number of frustrating shots in this game, but this one can leave golfers in a rage. Say goodbye to chunky chips
By Michael Weston Published
-
Who Is Evan Beck? 18 Facts About The Investment Analyst Playing In The Masters
Discover more about amateur golfer and current investment analyst Evan Beck via these facts regarding his life and career in the game so far..
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Mirabel Ting Facts: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer
Mirabel Ting is one of the brightest stars in college golf - here are 10 things to know about the Florida State University player
By Mike Hall Published
-
Rianne Malixi Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Amateur Golfer
Rianne Malixi has made a big impression in a glittering amateur career so far - here are 10 things to know about her
By Mike Hall Published
-
Ewen Ferguson Facts: 14 Things To Know About Scottish Golfer
Get to know the Scottish professional golfer a little better with these 14 facts.
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
JJ Spaun Facts: 15 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Pro
JJ Spaun is an established PGA Tour pro who has enjoyed some big moments in his career so far - here are 15 things to know about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Luis Masaveu Facts: 16 Things You Didn't Know About The Spanish LIV Golfer
Discover more about LIV Golf League player, Luis Masaveu via these facts regarding his life and career so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Frederik Kjettrup Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The Danish Golfer
Find out more about Danish LIV golfer, Frederik Kjettrup via these facts regarding his life and career in the game so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Marcus Kinhult Facts: 18 Things You Didn't Know About The Swedish Golfer
If you're looking to learn more about Swedish professional, Marcus Kinhult's life and career in golf, here are a number of facts...
By Jonny Leighfield Published