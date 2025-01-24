Justin Hastings Facts: 12 Things You Didn't Know About The Amateur Golfer

Justin Hastings is one of the world's leading amateur golfers and landed the biggest win of his career in 2025. Discover more about the man from the Cayman Islands via these facts.

JUSTIN HASTINGS FACTS

1. Hastings is from the Cayman Islands - a British Overseas Territory in the Caribbean - and his hometown is Grand Cayman. The Cayman Islands itself only has 27 golf holes.

2. In 2018, he represented the Cayman Islands at the North American Roller Hockey Championships.

3. As a 14-year-old, Hastings made the cut at the Latin America Amateur Championship in Santiago, Chile - the same year a young Joaquin Niemann won.

4. He was a part of the first Cayman Islands golf team ever to win the Hoerman Cup - also known as the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships - in 2020. The Cayman Islands were five strokes behind to start the final day but ended up winning by five.

5. Hastings committed to playing golf for San Diego State University in 2020, the same college Xander Schauffele attended.

6. Per his college bio, Hastings "has the best career scoring average in recorded program history (since at least 1993-94) at 71.48 through 108 rounds, just ahead of Xander Schauffele’s 71.50 set from 2013-15."

7. Hastings has won twice while an Aztec - first, at the UC San Diego Invitational and second, at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate. During his second victory, the Cayman Islander carded the school's lowest 18, 36 and 54-hole scores. His opening 62 was matched by four others on the day. He then shot a 65 (127) and a 68 to finish first on 195.

8. He has recorded two top-10 finishes in three Mountain West Championships - T4th in 2023 and T7th in 2024. In 2022, he was a part of the San Diego State squad which won the team event.

9. Hastings made his PGA Tour debut at the Puerto Rico Open in 2024. He shot 70-71 to miss the cut by a single stroke.

10. His highest position in the World Amateur Golf Ranking to date is 36th.

11. Hastings booked his place at The Masters in 2025 after winning the Latin America Amateur Championship in the January before. He fired a closing round of level-par 72 to see off Peru's Patrick Sparks by a shot and earn exemptions into not only The Masters but also the Open Championship and the US Open. Curiously, Hastings was the second man from the Cayman Islands to win the LAAC, following Aaron Jarvis four years earlier.

12. After his LAAC victory, Hastings shared that he was incredibly excited to be in the field at Augusta National after missing school to watch The Masters every year. He said: “I grew up a huge Masters nut. Every Thursday when the Masters was on, I’d be sick from school to watch the first day.”