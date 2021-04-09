Get to know Australian Matt Jones a little better.

13 Things You Didn’t Know About Matt Jones

Matt Jones has been a member of the PGA Tour for over 10 years, racking up two PGA Tour titles in that time.

The Australian continues to be a regular performer on the PGA Tour. Get to know him here.

1. Matthew Jones was born 19th April 1980 in Sydney, Australia.

2. Jones learned to play golf with his father and uncle, with the Australian spending most days on the course with his older brother, Brett, who is now a club professional in New Jersey. Brett also competed in the 2015 PGA Championship, where Matt was the 36-hole leader.

3. Jones was inspired to play golf when, at age 6, he met golfing legend Greg Norman, who was the number one player in the world at the time.

4. He moved to the United States in 1998 to attend Arizona State University where he was a first-team All-American. Jones turned professional in 2001.

5. Jones’ hobbies include yoga, boating and barbecuing.

6. In 2007, he finished second four times and lost in two playoffs. As a result, he finished 7th on the Korn Ferry Tour Money List and qualified to play his rookie season on the PGA Tour in 2008.

7. Jones lost his Tour card at the end of the 2011 PGA Tour season, but regained it at the PGA Tour Qualifying Tournament, finishing T14.

8. In 2010, Jones married his wife Melissa Weber, who represented Idaho at Miss USA in 2009.

9. The Australian won his first PGA Tour title at the 2014 Shell Houston Open, beating Matt Kuchar on the first playoff hole with a 42-yard pitch in for birdie. Jones had also made a 46-foot putt on the 18th hole to force a playoff.

10. In 2015, Jones won the Australian Open, holding off the likes of Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott to prevail by one stroke.

11. Jones lives in Arizona with his wife Melissa and their three children.

12. In 2021, the Australian won The Honda Classic by five strokes. It was his first PGA Tour victory since 2014.

13. Jones is sponsored by Titleist, FootJoy and LocalIQ. The Australian uses a Titleist driver, fairway woods and wedges, Mizuno irons and a Scotty Cameron putter.