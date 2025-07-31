Comcast Business Tour Top 10 Prize Money Distribution 2025

While it (literally) pays to have a good week on the PGA Tour with prize purses ranging from $4 million to $25 million this year, those who enjoy excellent seasons overall can also be rewarded handsomely.

Pros who regularly compete on the historic US circuit have been jostling for position throughout the 2025 calendar in order to try and win the FedEx Cup at East Lake in late-August.

But even before the three mega-money FedEx Cup Playoff events begin, the leading 10 players who have exemplified consistency during the regular part of the campaign will bank a welcome bonus check.

The Comcast Business Tour Top 10 began in 2021 with a $10 million bonus pool shared out between the exclusive group at the sharp end of the FedEx Cup standings. Fast forward just four years and the overall figure now stands at $40 million, with $8 million alone for whoever holds the No.1 spot after the Wyndham Championship.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Scottie Scheffler has already locked up the biggest pay check for 2025 as part of an $18 million reward for his campaign's work thus far. Remarkably, Scheffler can earn another $22.2 million before the end of August if he continues to dominate in unflinching style.

Scottie Scheffler led the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Next on the list is Rory McIlroy. The Masters champion is third in terms of golf's biggest earners in 2025 and has ceded further ground to his PGA Tour rival in that race, despite claiming $6 million for coming second in the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 and another $4 million due to entering the Playoffs with just one man ahead of him.

The remaining positions and amounts will be decided after the Wyndham Championship, with prize money in the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 dropping incrementally all the way down to $2 million for whoever sneaks in to the final spot.

Comcast Business Tour Top 10 Prize Money Payout