Former LIV Golf Winner To Tee It Up At PGA Tour Co-Sanctioned Event

Eugenio Chacarra is set to make his Genesis Scottish Open debut, with the former LIV Golfer teeing it up in the co-sanctioned event on the DP World Tour and PGA Tour

Eugenio Chacarra hits a tee shot
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock's avatar
By
published

The Genesis Scottish Open takes place a week before the final Major of the season, The Open Championship, with some huge names putting in practice on the Links layout of The Renaissance Club.

Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are among the big players, but another eye-catching name comes in the shape of former LIV Golfer Eugenio Chacarra.

Joining the LIV Golf League in 2022, the Spaniard claimed the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok title in his debut season, before leaving the circuit at the end of 2024.

Revealing that his heart is set on becoming a PGA Tour member, the 25-year-old took a big step towards that goal in March 2025, claiming the Hero Indian Open to secure his full playing rights on the DP World Tour.

Now, at the Genesis Scottish Open, he will become the most recent LIV Golfer to tee it up in a PGA Tour co-sanctioned event, with Chacarra listed in the field at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

Robert MacIntyre holds the Genesis Scottish Open trophy

Robert MacIntyre defends his Genesis Scottish Open title

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A Rolex Series tournament, the Genesis Scottish Open provides a $9 million purse and, being a co-sanctioned event by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, the results count towards both the Race to Dubai Rankings and the FedEx Cup.

Looking at the qualifying criteria, Chacarra qualifies under Category 3 - 'Winners of Race to Dubai Ranking Tournaments with a prize fund equal to or above $2 million 2023-2025.'

Although Chacarra hasn't served his one-year LIV Golf ban in terms of the PGA Tour regulations, the Genesis Scottish Open, being a co-sanctioned event, means each Tour receives 75 spots. Because of this, Chacarra is entered and eligible via the DP World Tour spots which are subject to the circuit's regulations.

Eugenio Chacarra with the Hero Indian Open trophy

Chacarra claimed the Hero Indian Open back at the end of March

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The addition of Chacarra in the field is different to that of James Piot's at the Rocket Classic a fortnight ago, where the former LIV Golfer made it in via an 'unrestricted sponsor exemption.'

Currently, LIV Golfers are prohibited from playing in PGA Tour events, but can play if they go through a year-long ban. Because Piot's last LIV event occurred on the 15th October 2023, he was eligible to play PGA Tour sanctioned events from the 15th October 2024.

In terms of Chacarra, his last LIV Golf League event came on 22nd September 2024, which means he will be eligible to play PGA Tour events on the 22nd September 2025.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.