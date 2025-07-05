Former LIV Golf Winner To Tee It Up At PGA Tour Co-Sanctioned Event

The Genesis Scottish Open takes place a week before the final Major of the season, The Open Championship, with some huge names putting in practice on the Links layout of The Renaissance Club.

Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are among the big players, but another eye-catching name comes in the shape of former LIV Golfer Eugenio Chacarra.

This is the fourth consecutive year that the Genesis Scottish Open is co-sanctioned by the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.Field for the Genesis Scottish Open: pic.twitter.com/f5zHnqe2rCJuly 4, 2025

Joining the LIV Golf League in 2022, the Spaniard claimed the LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok title in his debut season, before leaving the circuit at the end of 2024.

Revealing that his heart is set on becoming a PGA Tour member, the 25-year-old took a big step towards that goal in March 2025, claiming the Hero Indian Open to secure his full playing rights on the DP World Tour.

Now, at the Genesis Scottish Open, he will become the most recent LIV Golfer to tee it up in a PGA Tour co-sanctioned event, with Chacarra listed in the field at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick.

Robert MacIntyre defends his Genesis Scottish Open title (Image credit: Getty Images)

A Rolex Series tournament, the Genesis Scottish Open provides a $9 million purse and, being a co-sanctioned event by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, the results count towards both the Race to Dubai Rankings and the FedEx Cup.

Looking at the qualifying criteria, Chacarra qualifies under Category 3 - 'Winners of Race to Dubai Ranking Tournaments with a prize fund equal to or above $2 million 2023-2025.'

Although Chacarra hasn't served his one-year LIV Golf ban in terms of the PGA Tour regulations, the Genesis Scottish Open, being a co-sanctioned event, means each Tour receives 75 spots. Because of this, Chacarra is entered and eligible via the DP World Tour spots which are subject to the circuit's regulations.

Chacarra claimed the Hero Indian Open back at the end of March (Image credit: Getty Images)

The addition of Chacarra in the field is different to that of James Piot's at the Rocket Classic a fortnight ago, where the former LIV Golfer made it in via an 'unrestricted sponsor exemption.'

Currently, LIV Golfers are prohibited from playing in PGA Tour events, but can play if they go through a year-long ban. Because Piot's last LIV event occurred on the 15th October 2023, he was eligible to play PGA Tour sanctioned events from the 15th October 2024.

In terms of Chacarra, his last LIV Golf League event came on 22nd September 2024, which means he will be eligible to play PGA Tour events on the 22nd September 2025.