We Tried To Work Out Joaquin Niemann’s Handicap In 2025. Here’s What The Data Says…
Joaquin Niemann has enjoyed an excellent 2025 on the LIV Golf League, with the Chilean producing some incredible rounds at a number of tough golf courses
Joaquin Niemann leads the LIV Golf League's individual standings, with the Chilean claiming four victories in eight tournaments on the circuit.
Winning in Adelaide, Singapore, Mexico and Virginia, not only does Niemann possess a worldwide resume, but is also golf's biggest earner this year, claiming around $17.5 million in prize money.
Due to his success, not just in 2025, but also the previous few seasons, we at Golf Monthly were interested to find out what the 26-year-old's handicap would be if he wasn't a professional golfer.
Recently, we ran the numbers for World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who came back with a mind-boggling handicap of +10.5!
Looking at Niemann's numbers for 2025, the six-time LIV Golf winner has produced just six over-par scores in 36 rounds, with 25 of those being under-par.
Currently, Niemann averages the most birdies per round on the LIV Golf League in 2025, making 5.08 per round. What's more, he is third in terms of driving distance, averaging 327.3 yards off the tee.
One of the best players in the world, we have taken a look at his rounds of 2025 to work out what his handicap would be.
Before jumping into the table below, it's worth noting that we have taken into account the 'Course' and 'Slope Rating' of the layouts used from the championship tees.
What's more, we have also kept the 'Score Differential' as 0, due to the fact that information was unavailable at the time.
For those who don't know, the 'Score Differential' represents how well a player performed on a specific course on a given day, taking into account the course's difficulty.
What Is Joaquin Niemann's Handicap?
Sitting 76-under-par through 36 rounds, to work out Niemann's handicap we will be using the World Handicap System of taking the best eight scores in terms of the Score Differential.
The rounds are listed below:
- -10.47 (Robert Trent Jones Golf Club)
- -9.24 (Sentosa Golf Club)
- -8.5 (Club de Golf Chapultepec)
- -8.41 (Sentosa Golf Club)
- -8.18 (The Grange Golf Club)
- -8.01 (DLF Golf & Country Club)
- -7.65 (Club de Golf Chapultepec)
- -7.48 (Quail Hollow Club)
Adding the eight scores above together, we get a figure of '-67.94' which, when divided by eight, comes to '-8.49'. That equates to a handicap of +8.5!
Like Scheffler's handicap, the Course and Slopes above will be slightly different given that LIV golfers play a different course.
The likes of Quail Hollow, for example, will have had its course set-up made even harder as it was hosting a Major championship.
Becoming the most decorated golfer on the LIV Golf League following his sixth win in Virginia, Niemann has also enjoyed multiple successes away from the circuit.
At the end of 2024, Niemann won the Asian Tour's Saudi International, prevailing in a playoff. He also has two PGA Tour victories to his name, as well as an Australian Open win on the DP World Tour.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
