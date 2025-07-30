Who Is Lottie Woad's Caddie? Meet Dermot Byrne

Already one of the brightest stars in the game, Lottie Woad is no doubt setting her sights on staying at the top of the sport for as long as she possibly can.

Even in her early days in the spotlight, Woad has managed to claim big titles such as the Augusta National Women's Amateur, the KPMG Women's Irish Open and the ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open - and what makes her achievements even more impressive is that she's done it with a handful of different people carrying her bag.

Steve Robinson helped Woad to victory at Augusta National while swing coach, Luke Bone was by Woad's side at the 2024 AIG Women's Open and during the 2024 Curtis Cup.

Gary Foley looped for Woad during her win in Ireland on the Ladies European Tour and a local caddie was provided by the talented Englishwoman at the 2025 Chevron Championship.

But, it is Bone who has been the most regular assistant to Woad over recent years given the pair have known each other since Woad was seven and playing junior golf at Farnham Golf Club in Surrey, England.

Lottie Woad (right) and Luke Bone pictured during the 2024 AIG Women's Open at St Andrews (Image credit: Getty Images)

The English coach's last regular caddying role arrived at the 2025 AIG Women's Open where Woad played in her first Major as a professional - her eighth overall. He then returned to coaching as Woad joined up with her permanent looper.

Woad's full-time caddie is now Dermot Byrne. The Irishman began looping for Woad after she turned professional prior to the ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open, and their relationship kicked off in perfect fashion as the 21-year-old claimed a three-stroke success over Hyo-joo Kim.

Byrne has worked with Shane Lowry and Leona Maguire in the past, spending three years with the LPGA Tour star between June 2021 and 2024 - winning two LPGA Tour titles, one LET title, and two Solheim Cups.

Byrne and Lowry were together for nine years in total and the caddie helped his boss lift the 2015 WGC Bridgestone Invitational as well as the 2012 Portugal Masters before the pair went their separate ways after the 2018 Open at Carnoustie.

Dermot Byrne (left) and Shane Lowry discuss a shot during the 2015 British Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Over the years, Byrne has caddied for several different pros including Mark Power, Peter Lawrie, Johannes Veerman and Francesco Molinari. The Irish bagman helped Molinari during the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

Now on Woad's team, Byrne has a long history in the game and is known for his dry whit and calm demeanour. He hails from Bray, just south of Dublin, in the Republic of Ireland and appears to support his local soccer team - Bray Wanderers - as well as Liverpool.