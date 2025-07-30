‘I’ve Lost 4kg And 8mph Swing Speed’ - Charley Hull Admits AIG Women’s Open Preparation Affected By Multiple Minor Health Setbacks

As Charley Hull hunts her maiden Major championship at the 2025 AIG Women's Open, the English star admits her preparation has not been ideal following several minor health problems in the build up.

Hull collapsed twice during round one of the Evian Championship earlier this month - later detailing exactly how the "scary" incident unfolded from her point of view - and has since been left frustrated by a couple of consequential issues and a separate injury.

Speaking at Royal Porthcawl on Wednesday, the 29-year-old shared how she has lost four kilograms since the Evian Championship and dropped around 8mph in swing speed which has had a knock-on affect regarding her distance.

Regardless, the 2014 LET Player of the Year has managed to gain four days of competitive reps last week, finishing T21st at the ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open.

And while she has been itching to spend more time in the gym and return to her love of jogging, Hull admitted it has not been possible due to a variety of reasons.

The seven-time pro winner said: "On Sunday, I pretty much felt back to normal. It took like two, three weeks -- well, three weeks actually. It's been quite frustrating because I've not been able to get out into the gym yesterday.

"I did a run yesterday actually, but the week before I was sick I hurt my back lifting a box out of my car, and then my back's been really playing up and I've not been hitting it as well because I've not been able to go to the gym and do my rehab exercises.

"That was the first run... I went for one run last week and I didn't feel too good after it, so I learnt my lesson. Last week I fancied going through it because my back is pretty sore and my physio said I need to be walking and moving around. He didn't mean go for a run, but I had to go for a run.

"Thinking back now, I used to do quite a lot of exercising. I think in three weeks I've lost four kgs, which is quite a lot of weight."

A particularly important aspect in Hull's game is her distance off the tee, with the seven-time Solheim Cup player averaging just under 272 yards in 2025 - 28th best on the LPGA Tour.

However, due to a lack of time spent in the gym throughout July, Hull says she might not be firing on all cylinders with driver in hand at Royal Porthcawl.

"I'm not hitting it the best coming into this week, which is very frustrating because it's an event I've been looking forward to playing all year," said Hull.

"I've just got to go out there with what I've got. I feel like I've lost a bit of distance where I've been poorly lately and not really been to the gym, so my swing speed is down probably about eight miles an hour.

"At the end it's just a game of golf and you've got to go out there and have fun. I'm not going to let it beat me up too much. Yeah, apart from that, I feel pretty good."

Given the truncated preparation window, Hull suggested her expectations for the AIG Women's Open might not be as high as usual, but she is still determined to going out and giving 100% from the start.

Hull said: "It annoys me because it's such an important part this time of the season, and it's something I look forward to all year. And it's just like, damn it. At the end of the day, just get me making a few birdies to start with and I think I'll get my confidence back straightaway.

"But I understand what you mean, 'beware of the injured golfer' and stuff, but I'm feeling good now. Hopefully all the practice I've done the last two days is going to make a difference."

The World No.20's overall record at the AIG Women's Open could be one of the key reasons she lags behind the likes of Lottie Woad and Nelly Korda in terms of picks to win at Royal Porthcawl this week, with a runner-up in 2023 but five missed cuts in 12 Open appearances otherwise.

Hull's second-place finish arrived at Walton Heath behind Lilia Vu, and the Englishwoman admitted she does find it tougher visually on links courses as opposed to the Heathland options on the rota.

She said: "I'd love to win a major title. To be honest, I don't think the British Open on links suits me the most. That's why I always find that I play well at the US Open, but I think I've got to get that out of my head.

"When we play in Walton Heath or Woburn, I always find those kind of courses suit my game a lot more. It's more visually off the tee. I find links quite intimidating.

"We played Sahalee, which is one of the tightest golf courses in the world at KPMG, and everyone was saying how tight it is, but I looked at it and thought it was the worst golf course in the world because of the tree lines, you know what I mean? I think it's a visual thing with me."

Hull begins her AIG Women's Open campaign at 8:31am BST on Thursday alongside Jeeno Thitikul - who has a chance to reach World No.1 this week - and Australia's Minjee Lee, a three-time Major winner.