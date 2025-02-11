Rickie Fowler Set For PGA Tour Return After WM Phoenix Open Withdrawal
The six-time PGA Tour winner clarified why he pulled out of last week's WM Phoenix Open and confirmed when his next start will be
Fans of Rickie Fowler will not have to wait very long to see their man back in competitive action again after the Californian confirmed he is planning a fast return to the PGA Tour following his withdrawal from the WM Phoenix Open last week.
Fowler pulled out of the event at TPC Scottsdale through illness on Friday morning after carding a three-over-par 74 in the opening round - a day which the 36-year-old admitted was a struggle.
He is the latest high-profile name to cut a tournament short due to feeling unwell, with Sweden's Ludvig Aberg struggling over the second half of the Farmers Insurance Open a few weeks ago prior to ultimately pulling out before round two at the subsequent AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
However, luckily for Fowler, his issue did not appear to be as serious as his European counterpart's. In a post on Instagram earlier this week, the six-time PGA Tour winner shared that he was feeling better following a few days of rest and heading over to Torrey Pines in preparation for the Genesis Invitational.
Via an Instagram story, Fowler said: "I'm bummed I had to WD this week... I was battling the flu Thursday and come Friday morning I wasn't in a position to play. The WM Phoenix Open is my favorite event of the year so I can't wait to be back next year!!
"With a lot of rest we are off to the Genesis Invitational and looking forward to picking the clubs back up."
Fowler's upcoming start arrives via one of four sponsor's exemptions alongside Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose and Gary Woodland at Torrey Pines' South Course.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The 2015 Players champion has already been given one sponsor's exemption on the PGA Tour this season. That arrived at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am where Fowler ended T53rd.
He will hope for a better result this time around at the event which has been moved from Riviera Country Club to Torrey Pines due to the highly-destructive recent wildfires in Los Angeles.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Why Golf Pride Thinks Its New Align Max Grip Can Help You Hit Straighter Shots
Today sees the release of Golf Pride's new Align Max grip, but what's it all about?
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Golf Pride Align Max Grip Review
PGA Professional and staff writer Joe Ferguson has been getting to grips with Golf Pride’s new Align Max offering
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Rickie Fowler Withdraws From WM Phoenix Open
The American pulled out of the event at TPC Scottsdale prior to round two, having carded a three-over 74 on Thursday
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Rickie Fowler To Complete Family Fourball With Announcement Of Second Child On The Way
Rickie Fowler and wife Allison will welcome their second child in August this year, the couple announced in a Masters-themed social media post
By Paul Higham Published
-
Why Rickie Fowler’s Driver-Face Tweaks Are Completely Legal
The American recently made a small aesthetic change to the face of his driver - but it won't land him in any hot water...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Spieth, Thomas And Fowler Tackle North Berwick After Wimbledon Weekend Out
Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth played North Berwick at 8pm after they and Rickie Fowler went to the tennis at Wimbledon in a dream weekend
By Paul Higham Published
-
Talor Gooch 'Should Definitely Get A Pick' For The Ryder Cup Says Bubba Watson
Bubba Watson says his LIV Golf teammate Talor Gooch should "definitely" make it onto the USA Ryder Cup team
By Paul Higham Published
-
'He's Got To Be On That Team' - Butch Harmon Calls For Rickie Fowler Ryder Cup Return
The esteemed golf coach lauded the American after he ended his winning drought on the PGA Tour this weekend
By Ed Carruthers Published
-
Rickie Fowler Secures Hat-trick For The Putter Everyone's Talking About
The Rocket Mortgage Classic winner made it three consecutive wins for this easy-to-align mallet putter
By Michael Weston Published
-
Rickie Fowler Targeting Ryder Cup Return After Ending PGA Tour Win Drought
Fowler has not featured in the Ryder Cup since 2018 but is now 12th in the qualification standings after his win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
By Ben Fleming Published