Rickie Fowler Set For PGA Tour Return After WM Phoenix Open Withdrawal

Fans of Rickie Fowler will not have to wait very long to see their man back in competitive action again after the Californian confirmed he is planning a fast return to the PGA Tour following his withdrawal from the WM Phoenix Open last week.

Fowler pulled out of the event at TPC Scottsdale through illness on Friday morning after carding a three-over-par 74 in the opening round - a day which the 36-year-old admitted was a struggle.

He is the latest high-profile name to cut a tournament short due to feeling unwell, with Sweden's Ludvig Aberg struggling over the second half of the Farmers Insurance Open a few weeks ago prior to ultimately pulling out before round two at the subsequent AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

However, luckily for Fowler, his issue did not appear to be as serious as his European counterpart's. In a post on Instagram earlier this week, the six-time PGA Tour winner shared that he was feeling better following a few days of rest and heading over to Torrey Pines in preparation for the Genesis Invitational.

Via an Instagram story, Fowler said: "I'm bummed I had to WD this week... I was battling the flu Thursday and come Friday morning I wasn't in a position to play. The WM Phoenix Open is my favorite event of the year so I can't wait to be back next year!!

(Image credit: Rickie Fowler Instagram)

"With a lot of rest we are off to the Genesis Invitational and looking forward to picking the clubs back up."

Fowler's upcoming start arrives via one of four sponsor's exemptions alongside Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose and Gary Woodland at Torrey Pines' South Course.

The 2015 Players champion has already been given one sponsor's exemption on the PGA Tour this season. That arrived at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am where Fowler ended T53rd.

He will hope for a better result this time around at the event which has been moved from Riviera Country Club to Torrey Pines due to the highly-destructive recent wildfires in Los Angeles.