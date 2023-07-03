Rickie Fowler Targeting Ryder Cup Return After Ending PGA Tour Win Drought
Fowler has not featured in the Ryder Cup since 2018 but is now 12th in the qualification standings after his win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
Rickie Fowler is targeting a place at this year’s Ryder Cup after his first win on the PGA Tour in 1,610 days at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Fowler shot a final round four-under-par 68, including a dramatic birdie on the last hole in regulation to force his way into a three-man playoff with fellow American Collin Morikawa and Canada’s Adam Hadwin.
Despite finding the right rough with his tee shot on the first playoff hole, Fowler produced a superb iron shot into the 18th green before sinking another birdie putt to win the playoff and claim his first PGA Tour win since the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February 2019.
Having come close to victory at the US Open last month after carding a record-breaking opening round, Fowler continued his good form with a T13 at the Travelers Championship last week before capturing his sixth PGA Tour title in front of a frenzied and partisan crowd in Detroit.
Fresh off his triumph, the resurgent American, who dropped to as low as 185 in the world rankings last September, has now set his sights on a place in USA's 12-man team for the Ryder Cup in a few months.
“One of the main goals this year was to win,” he said on Sunday.
“Outside of that was obviously playing well and doing what I've been doing to make it to the Tour Championship.
“One of the end goals was to be a part of the Ryder Cup team and that's still what we're focusing on right now. I’ve Been a part of a handful and they're very special weeks, so that's where I have kind of my eyes.”
The 34-year-old has played in four Ryder Cups since making his debut in 2010. Having missed USA's dominant 2021 Ryder Cup victory at Whistling Straits due to poor form, Fowler now sits 12th in the qualification standings for the US team.
The top six qualify automatically for the tournament, which this year is held at Marco Simone just outside Rome, while the other six are selected by US Captain Zach Johnson.
America will be searching for their first Ryder Cup win on European soil since 1993 when Tom Watson captained the side to a 15-13 win at the Belfry.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He has covered a variety of sports and has also worked as a freelance journalist for The Independent and Stats Perform. An avid, albeit distinctly average golfer, he is a member of Nevill Golf Club. One of his best golfing moment was winning a 100/1 bet on Seamus Power and Thomas Detry to finish first and second at the 2022 Bermuda Championship.
