Spieth, Thomas And Fowler Tackle North Berwick After Wimbledon Weekend Out

Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler are known for enjoying their golfing trips together, but they’ve also been living it up on their arrival in the UK as they started preparations for the Open Championship in style.

The three PGA Tour stars along with their wives first of all had a dream weekend in London, taking in the tennis at Wimbledon before enjoying a few beers around the capital.

From there, it was up to Scotland and some practice out on the links at the glorious North Berwick before the trio tackle the Genesis Scottish Open at nearby Renaissance Club.

And taking advantage of the summer conditions in Scotland, Thomas and Spieth joined old buddy Smylie Kaufman on the tee at 8pm at North Berwick with still plenty of light to work with.

Fowler was also a visitor at North Berwick a bit earlier as the club’s social feed posted a video of him tackling the course before he returns to Royal Liverpool – where he finished second to Rory McIlroy the last time Hoylake hosted the Open in 2014.

There's also been some serious work being put in with Spieth being shown at the Renaissance Club where the three Americans will look to get in some tournament links golf ahead of the Open.

Then from Scotland it will be full steam ahead to the Wirral Peninsula and the 151st Open Championship - an event Spieth won at Royal Birkdale not too far away up the coast from Hoylake.

Fowler went close at Royal Liverpool before so should fancy his chances after he recently got back to winning ways and also after getting into contention at the US Open.

Thomas really should have the game to excel at links golf given his shot-making ability but it's never really happened for him in the Open, with just one T11 finish his only one inside the top 40 in six attempts.

All three should at least tee off at the Scottish Open in good spirits given their adventures in London, which although a little bit more grown up than their golf boys spring break adventures a few years ago, still seem like their having the time of their lives and enjoying the trappings of being some of the best golfers on the planet.