'He's Got To Be On That Team' - Butch Harmon Calls For Rickie Fowler Ryder Cup Return
The esteemed golf coach lauded the American after he ended his winning drought on the PGA Tour this weekend
Butch Harmon has insisted that Rickie Fowler has got to be on the US Ryder Cup team after the American claimed his first victory on the PGA Tour in four years at the Rocket Mortgage Classic last weekend.
The legendary golf coach, who has worked with some of the greatest players to grace the game, including Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, also claimed that Fowler's win 'meant more to him' than the other Majors some of his past students had won.
After his sensational performance at the US Open, Fowler has continued his excellent vein of form, this time winning a three-man playoff to end what's been a difficult few seasons and his four-year winning drought.
He carded a final round four-under par 68, that included a dramatic birdie on the final hole, to force his way into the playoff, where he would go on to defeat Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin to clinch his sixth win on the Tour.
The resurgent American has certainly turned things around this season, with Fowler securing eight top ten finishes from 20 events and has shot right up the FedEx Cup standings to eighth place - a far cry from his performances in recent years.
And in light of his excellent recent form, his coach, Harmon, believes he deserves a spot on Zach Johnson's Ryder Cup team later this year.
"No doubt about it," Harmon said to the Sky Sports Golf Podcast. "He has got to be on that team.
"No.1, everyone loves Rickie [Fowler] and No.2, you can pair him with anybody. Rickie is a perfect guy for the Ryder Cup and he will be in that team."
A post shared by Oklahoma State Golf (@cowboygolf)
A photo posted by on
Fowler also admitted that gaining a berth in the tournament in Rome this Fall was one of his ambitions for the season.
“One of the end goals was to be a part of the Ryder Cup team and that's still what we're focusing on right now," he said following his win in Detroit. "I’ve been a part of a handful and they're very special weeks, so that's where I have kind of my eyes.”
He hasn't featured in the biennial tournament since 2018, but is currently 12th in the qualification places following his triumph at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Prior to this weekend, Fowler's last win on the PGA Tour came at the Waste Management Phoenix Open back in 2019.
But soon after that, he found himself battling with his form, dropping to 173rd in the Official World Golf Rankings last August, missing nine cuts, while making one top ten finish in 2022.
- Grab a saving on some new golf gear by heading to our Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals guide
It prompted him to seek the advice of Harmon at the end of last year, who linked up with the American after having previously coached him for several years before parting ways in 2019.
"This win for Rickie [Fowler] probably means more to me personally than all the Majors that I have had guys win that I've worked with," Harmon told Sky Sports.
"From where he was, how down low he was not only in self-esteem but his game and his life, for him to come back the way he has come back means a lot to me. I'm so happy for him and his family.
"Rickie Fowler is good for the game of golf and he's back folks, so get ready to really enjoy it."
And during his post round press conference on Sunday, the world No.23 lumped praise on his coach saying he is "The best coach out there. It's more just the communication and talking and going back and him looking at videos, or what he sees on TV or stuff he can sees on TV or on the Tour app or whatever it may be.
"He does a great job with players, taking what they have and ultimately I think making them the best that they can be with who they are, how they swing and making what they do well that much better and bring up the weaknesses."
Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. He is regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy and uses his background, having written extensively on golf in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.
Having obtained a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool, Ed has recently changed paths into journalism and just last year achieved his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association.
He has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including Premier League managers, All Blacks Coaches and Grand Slam tennis superstars. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. And when he's not writing for Golf Monthly, you'll find him producing news and feature articles for the MailOnline's sports desk, where he covers everything from football to rugby union.
During his weekends off, you'll likely find Ed heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs with his friends, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club in Surrey. Ed also plays the saxophone, can tell you some pretty terrible dad jokes and can knock up a very tasty carbonara!
-
-
John Deere Classic Odds Boost: Boost Cam Young, Denny McCarthy by +300 With DraftKings Sportsbook
Looking to bet on the John Deere Classic this week, but don't love the odds? Boost Cam Young, Denny McCarthy, or any other player's odds by +300, with this DraftKings Sportsbook promotion!
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
Michael Block Clarifies 'Totally Misconstrued' Rory McIlroy Comments
The Californian club pro previously claimed he'd be "one of the best players in the world" with Rory McIlroy's driving ability
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
Michael Block Clarifies 'Totally Misconstrued' Rory McIlroy Comments
The Californian club pro previously claimed he'd be "one of the best players in the world" with Rory McIlroy's driving ability
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
Amy Olson To Compete At US Women's Open While Seven Months Pregnant
The American qualified for the Major back in June and will now compete at Pebble Beach this weekend
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Childhood Cancer Charity Calls On Clubs To Fly Special Flag On 18th Greens
Golf Courses around the UK are being called to show support for children battling cancer.
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
'Absolute Sorcery' - Social Media In Awe Of Rose Zhang Video Ahead Of US Women's Open
The 20-year-old is set to compete in this week's US Women's Open at Pebble Beach
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
Nelly Korda 'Amazed' By Pebble Beach As World No.2 Prepares For US Women's Open
The American is looking to bounce back after a missed cut at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship last month
By Ben Fleming • Published
-
Extinction Rebellion Dig Holes And Sabotage Golf Courses Throughout Spain
The climate activists were campaigning against the amount of water golf courses use amid an unprecedented drought
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Rory McIlroy Achieves World Ranking Milestone
The Northern Irishman's runner up finish at the US Open has seen him join an exclusive club of players
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Pro Makes Hole-In-One On Par 4 In PGA Tour Monday Qualifier
Aldrich Potgieter achieved the feat on the 345-yard par 4 while attempting to qualify for the John Deere Classic
By Ben Fleming • Published