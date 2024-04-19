Rickie Fowler To Complete Family Fourball With Announcement Of Second Child On The Way
Rickie Fowler and wife Allison will welcome their second child in August this year, the couple announced in a Masters-themed social media post
Rickie Fowler and his wife Allison have announced that they expecting the arrival of their second daughter this summer.
Allison and daughter Maya accompanied Fowler at the traditional Par 3 Contest at The Masters, which he duly won the day before the big event at Augusta National.
“Been around plenty of the little kids over the years, but a little different when we have our own out there,” Fowler said at Augusta. “So special way for us first time having my daughter with my wife and I, and something we'll always have.”
All the talk was of Scottie Scheffler’s wife Meredith about to give birth, possibly during the tournament, but there’ll also be another PGA Tour offspring coming with a second Fowler daughter due in August.
Fowler told Golfweek his second daughter is due on 4 August, just a couple of weeks after the Open Championship at Royal Troon – so we may have more speculation over a Major baby similar to Scheffler at The Masters.
Fowler announced the news on Instagram, writing: “Maya with shoes ready for her baby sister…we’re excited to be a foursome later this summer!”
After four years without a win, Fowler ended his trophy drought at the Rocket Mortgage Classic last year, with Maya in attendance making it even more special.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler)
A photo posted by on
“To finally get one finished off, Maya may or may not really ever remember it, but at least we'll have some special images to help her remember today,” Fowler said in Detroit after his victory.
Maya Fowler and Jordan Spieth’s son Sammy were born just four days apart and are “basically best friends” according to Fowler – and his second daughter will have a buddy in Scheffler Jnr once they’re old enough to take to the Masters Par 3 Contest.
We’ll see if having another new arrival on the scene will give Fowler a boost on the course in the coming months.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
13 Things You Didn't Know About Lauren Coughlin
Get to know LPGA Tour player, Lauren Coughlin, a little bit better here
By Matt Cradock Published
-
I Want To Beat Him Pretty Bad At Some Point – Homa Details Challenge Of Catching ‘Unique’ Scottie Scheffler
Max Homa says Scottie Scheffler is doing something unique in men's pro golf right now, but hopes to one day beat the World No.1 while he's at his best
By Paul Higham Published
-
Why Rickie Fowler’s Driver-Face Tweaks Are Completely Legal
The American recently made a small aesthetic change to the face of his driver - but it won't land him in any hot water...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Spieth, Thomas And Fowler Tackle North Berwick After Wimbledon Weekend Out
Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth played North Berwick at 8pm after they and Rickie Fowler went to the tennis at Wimbledon in a dream weekend
By Paul Higham Published
-
Talor Gooch 'Should Definitely Get A Pick' For The Ryder Cup Says Bubba Watson
Bubba Watson says his LIV Golf teammate Talor Gooch should "definitely" make it onto the USA Ryder Cup team
By Paul Higham Published
-
'He's Got To Be On That Team' - Butch Harmon Calls For Rickie Fowler Ryder Cup Return
The esteemed golf coach lauded the American after he ended his winning drought on the PGA Tour this weekend
By Ed Carruthers Published
-
Rickie Fowler Secures Hat-trick For The Putter Everyone's Talking About
The Rocket Mortgage Classic winner made it three consecutive wins for this easy-to-align mallet putter
By Michael Weston Published
-
Rickie Fowler Targeting Ryder Cup Return After Ending PGA Tour Win Drought
Fowler has not featured in the Ryder Cup since 2018 but is now 12th in the qualification standings after his win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Max Homa Makes Hole-In-One At Rocket Mortgage Classic
The American produced the ace at the par 3 15th, with the hole-in-one his second on Tour
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Rickie Fowler Ends PGA Tour Drought With Dramatic Playoff Win At Rocket Mortgage Classic
The American is finally a PGA Tour winner again, beating Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin in a playoff in Detroit
By Andrew Wright Last updated