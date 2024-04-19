Rickie Fowler To Complete Family Fourball With Announcement Of Second Child On The Way

Rickie Fowler and wife Allison will welcome their second child in August this year, the couple announced in a Masters-themed social media post

Rickie Fowler and family
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By Paul Higham
Rickie Fowler and his wife Allison have announced that they expecting the arrival of their second daughter this summer.

Allison and daughter Maya accompanied Fowler at the traditional Par 3 Contest at The Masters, which he duly won the day before the big event at Augusta National.

“Been around plenty of the little kids over the years, but a little different when we have our own out there,” Fowler said at Augusta. “So special way for us first time having my daughter with my wife and I, and something we'll always have.”

All the talk was of Scottie Scheffler’s wife Meredith about to give birth, possibly during the tournament, but there’ll also be another PGA Tour offspring coming with a second Fowler daughter due in August.

Fowler told Golfweek his second daughter is due on 4 August, just a couple of weeks after the Open Championship at Royal Troon – so we may have more speculation over a Major baby similar to Scheffler at The Masters.

Fowler announced the news on Instagram, writing: “Maya with shoes ready for her baby sister…we’re excited to be a foursome later this summer!”

After four years without a win, Fowler ended his trophy drought at the Rocket Mortgage Classic last year, with Maya in attendance making it even more special.

“To finally get one finished off, Maya may or may not really ever remember it, but at least we'll have some special images to help her remember today,” Fowler said in Detroit after his victory.

Maya Fowler and Jordan Spieth’s son Sammy were born just four days apart and are “basically best friends” according to Fowler – and his second daughter will have a buddy in Scheffler Jnr once they’re old enough to take to the Masters Par 3 Contest.

We’ll see if having another new arrival on the scene will give Fowler a boost on the course in the coming months.

Paul Higham
Paul Higham
Contributor

Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website.  Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush. 

