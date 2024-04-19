Rickie Fowler To Complete Family Fourball With Announcement Of Second Child On The Way

Rickie Fowler and his wife Allison have announced that they expecting the arrival of their second daughter this summer.

Allison and daughter Maya accompanied Fowler at the traditional Par 3 Contest at The Masters, which he duly won the day before the big event at Augusta National.

“Been around plenty of the little kids over the years, but a little different when we have our own out there,” Fowler said at Augusta. “So special way for us first time having my daughter with my wife and I, and something we'll always have.”

All the talk was of Scottie Scheffler’s wife Meredith about to give birth, possibly during the tournament, but there’ll also be another PGA Tour offspring coming with a second Fowler daughter due in August.

Fowler told Golfweek his second daughter is due on 4 August, just a couple of weeks after the Open Championship at Royal Troon – so we may have more speculation over a Major baby similar to Scheffler at The Masters.

Fowler announced the news on Instagram, writing: “Maya with shoes ready for her baby sister…we’re excited to be a foursome later this summer!”

After four years without a win, Fowler ended his trophy drought at the Rocket Mortgage Classic last year, with Maya in attendance making it even more special.

“To finally get one finished off, Maya may or may not really ever remember it, but at least we'll have some special images to help her remember today,” Fowler said in Detroit after his victory.

Maya Fowler and Jordan Spieth’s son Sammy were born just four days apart and are “basically best friends” according to Fowler – and his second daughter will have a buddy in Scheffler Jnr once they’re old enough to take to the Masters Par 3 Contest.

We’ll see if having another new arrival on the scene will give Fowler a boost on the course in the coming months.