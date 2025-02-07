Rickie Fowler Withdraws From WM Phoenix Open

2019 champion Rickie Fowler has withdrawn from the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale prior to the start of round two, the PGA Tour announced.

Fowler struggled to a three-over-par score of 74 on Thursday and was due to begin Friday's action from the back nine at 10:15am ET alongside Sahith Theegala and Billy Horschel.

However, Theegala and Horschel will now go off as a two after the World No.85 pulled out of the tournament due to illness. It is the fourth time in the past five events that Fowler has failed to play all four rounds of the 'People's Open.'

This was the six-time PGA Tour winner's third start of the season following appearances at the American Express - where he ended T21st - and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (T53rd).

He has also featured in both of New York Golf Club's TGL defeats, scoring one of the club's two points so far in a singles match against The Bay's Shane Lowry.

The Bay (right) defeated Rickie Fowler's New York on the opening night of TGL (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fowler's WM Phoenix Open withdrawal arrived less than a day after he turned many heads and sparked plenty of conversation in regard to his wardrobe choice.

On Thursday, Fowler rocked up to the course wearing the Puma Golf x Realtree collection - a full camouflage outfit inspired by the latter, which is a hunting brand.

Realtree - which has collaborated with the likes of Nike, Crocs, and Guess before - helped put together a full look which contained Deep Forest camo polo and golf pants with the 5-Panel golf cap, some polarized sunglasses, a black belt, and white Puma Golf shoes.

Fowler - whose most recent victory arrived at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic - has been sponsored by Puma since 2009 and is well known for wearing orange on Sundays.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Discussing the fashion choice, Chris MacNeill - director PLM Apparel & Accessories for Puma Golf - said: "The collection was born out of a desire to celebrate the love golfers have for outdoor adventures, just like hikers, campers, hunters, fisherman, and others who feel more alive than ever when they spend time in nature.

"We're also seeing camo patterns like Realtree transcending just the outdoor industry and becoming popular in sport, culture, and fashion. We have the perfect athlete in Rickie to make a bold statement on the course, so it was a natural fit to bring this camo into golf.

"WM Phoenix Open is one of the most relaxed and fun tournaments on the calendar - it's also one of the most watched and attended. We felt like it was a great mix of attention and atmosphere to make a statement in a place where golf is at its loudest."