Genesis Scottish Open Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers in this Week's Field
Oddschecker's Johnny Covers takes a closer look at this week’s Genesis Scottish Open and ranks the top five golfers he thinks have the best chance of winning.
The United Kingdom swing of the summer has arrived for the PGA Tour, as this week’s Genesis Scottish Open will lead right into next week’s Open Championship. As has become a tradition, this week’s event serves as a warm-up for the fourth and final major of the season, as many of the world’s best will be on hand for it.
While this field isn’t necessarily stacked, some heavy hitters will be in attendance, with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler leading the way as Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay trail just behind. Defending champion Xander Schauffele will also be on hand.
Let’s dive into the top five in my 2023 Genesis Scottish Open power rankings.
Genesis Scottish Open Odds
|Golfer
|Odds
|Scottie Scheffler
|+650
|Rory McIlroy
|+750
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1200
|Xander Schauffele
|+1400
|Viktor Hovland
|+1800
|Rickie Fowler
|+1800
|Tyrell Hatton
|+2000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+2000
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+2200
|Jordan Spieth
|+2200
Genesis Scottish Open Course - Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, United Kingdom
Located in northern Scotland, North Berwick is a links-style course that as yo would expect, features deep bunkers and tall fescue rough. It also features larger-than-average greens, requiring approach shots dialed in from the beginning. With the total length coming in at just over 7,200 yards, distance won’t be an issue but the brutal rough demands accuracy off the tee.
Genesis Scottish Open Power Rankings
Scottie Scheffler (+650) (Bet $100 to collect $750) For the best Scottie Scheffler odds go to DraftKings
It’s almost being taken for granted just how impressive Scottie Scheffler has been as of late. In 18 events played this year, he’s finished in the top 25 in 17 and top 10 in 14. Since the RBC Heritage in mid-April, he’s finished no worse than T5.
Rory McIlroy (+750) (Bet $100 to collect $850) Head to DraftKings for the best Rory McIlroy odds
Speaking of a guy that’s somehow quietly red hot, Rory McIlroy has finished T9 or better in five straight events to this point. With the Open just around the corner, look for a quality run-up for Rory.
Patrick Cantlay (+1200) (Bet $100 to collect $1,300) DraftKings has the best Patrick Cantlay odds
Patrick Cantlay hasn’t played professional golf since the Travelers Championship, where he finished T4. One of the best all-around players in the field, he’s a real threat to win this week.
Xander Schauffele (+1400) (Bet $100 to collect $1,500) Go to DraftKings for the best Xander Schauffele odds
The defending champ also has a top 10 at this event the year before, and Xander Schauffele comes into this one playing great golf. In his last ten starts, he’s finished top 25 in all of them.
Rickie Fowler (+1800) (Bet $100 to collect $1,900) DraftKings has the best Rickie Fowler odds
Who in this field is going to have more juice behind him than Rickie Fowler? Coming off an incredible win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, don’t be surprised with a strong showing here.
For the better part of the past decade, Johnny has been covering sports betting markets and handicapping games. Along the way, he has written for publications such as All-In Magazine, Blitz Predict, FantasyPros, BettingPros, Sportsbook Review, OddsChecker, and now, Golf Monthly. In addition to giving out picks on Twitter, Johnny is the host of the podcast The Daily Sports Bet, a 10 minute or less listen with actionable insights.
