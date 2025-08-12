'Nothing Wrong With Taking Advantage Of Opportunities' - Golf Fans Debate Rickie Fowler's PGA Tour Sponsor Invite Scrutiny

Rickie Fowler has drawn scrutiny for his FedEx Cup position with the six-time PGA Tour winner making his way into week two of the Playoffs after earning a significant chunk of points from Signature Events that he received sponsor's invitations into.

The American has had a very solid season and advanced into the top 50 ahead of the likes of Jordan Spieth, Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau and Jake Knapp.

However, Fowler only made it in by 70 points, which is far less than what he earned in the Memorial Tournament - where he bagged 176 FedEx Cup points after receiving a sponsor's invite.

The Californian played exceptionally well at Muirfield Village to finish T7th and advanced into the top 50 after another excellent T6 finish at the FedEx St Jude Championship in week one of the Playoffs.

However, sponsor's invites are controversial in today's game and the majority of players who he beat out did not get the benefit of the invites.

Still, Fowler took advantage of his invites with great play and received the invitations due to his huge following and fanbase - which tournament organizers clearly believe will help drive TV ratings, media coverage and ticket sales.

I've had a number of emails after the original piece and our Facebook followers had a lot to say on the matter, too, with the majority of golf fans supporting Fowler and believing that he played well enough to justify the invites.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here's what golf fans are saying:

"Sponsor’s exemptions have been around a long time. Rickie made the most of his opportunities and played very well at the St. Jude. Glad to see him doing well."

"Dude is golfing his ball."

"He qualified on his own ball, back off. Besides being a crowd favorite because he’s a nice guy!"

"He made use of opportunities given.....if anyone else did it we'd be celebrating them."

"What is earned is earned. So happy for Rickie, great golfer and wonderful role model for the game of golf."

"If you don't like results, change the requirements otherwise don't complain. He did nothing against the rules."

"Seize opportunities! F the critics! Keep it going, Rickie!"

"With so many vanilla players with not much personality, I’d probably fall on his side for being a big personality in the game, which the PGA needs given LIV have taken many of the star names. So if this gets him across the line then good on him. I'd rather watch him play than not play, or to watch guys I've never heard of. These need to serve their time and become names in the sport and then they will earn favours as Rickie has."

"Speith got the same "special treatment" and didn't make good on it. Rickie has struggled, but he played well enough to get back in. Good for him. Rickie still draws a crowd, therefore sponsors want to see him there."

"So you are suggesting that because he received a sponsor’s invitation (which is totally their privilege) he should then play poorly to disrespect that invitation? The fact that he played so well reinforces the sponsors decision to add him to such an elite field."

"Congratulations Rickie. Good for you. Nothing wrong with taking advantage of opportunities."

"Follow the money. Rickie sells tickets and is a fan favorite = sponsor exemption. That's it. He's a pretty damn good golfer too."

"He got through on handouts he didn't earn, hardly fair for any of the guys who are out grinding every week."

"Simple fix - don’t give any points to a golfer that attends an event through a sponsor invite. He still plays in the tournament but gets no FedEx points."

"Extremely fair [the criticism]. Rick didn’t earn a playoff spot, it was given to him."

"Sponsors believe Rickie can strengthen the field and increase the ticket sales. Sponsors are why The Tour plays where it does, they pay the bills, and have the right to decide who gets the exemptions."

"Only reason he made top 50, is because of all the handouts he got to play in elevated events this season, that he wasn’t qualified to play in. So yes, the criticism is fair…"

"Two things get you into signature events. Good play and “marketability.” Rickie was a tad weak on the first thing but you can’t argue that his popularity sells tickets and advertising."

"I like watching him play but and I think he's turned a corner but If he wasn't basically given 5 free checks through sponsors invites in the elevated events. He'd be home watching on tv like me."

Have your say in the comments section below