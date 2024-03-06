Why Does Rickie Fowler Wear Orange On Sundays?

Tiger Woods is not the only player who wears a certain color on a Sunday – his compatriot Rickie Fowler has also been doing it for some time, albeit not for quite as long as the 15-time Major winner.

Woods’ final-round color, of course, is red, and this is partly down to the fact that he attended Stanford University, where the color is red.

Fowler has a similar reason for choosing orange, with the tradition being a nod to his days at Oklahoma State University, where the primary colors are orange and black.

“I started doing that while I was in school. Obviously not many guys wear orange, so it was a way to be my own man out where,” the American once remarked about his color choice.

“A few of my Oklahoma State teammates wore the same colors, so at the time it was a bit of a bonding thing.

“But nobody really does it on Tour. I like to think of it as my own personal style.”

It's not just kids who come out to support Fowler wearing bright orange outfits (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s certainly proved a hit with Fowler fans, many of who can be spotted cheering on their hero wearing similar orange outfits at tournaments, whenever the popular Californian is playing.

Fowler’s orange tops and pants are normally quite loud on a Sunday, but the multiple PGA Tour champion is no stranger to a colorful ensemble on other tournament days.

The orange might stay hanging up in the wardrobe until the final round, but the former Players champion has quite a collection of bright styles in his Puma collection.

Tiger Woods and Rickie Fowler share similar reasons for wearing their colors (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, it’s probably fair to say that he usually doesn’t go full on head-to-toe orange like he did when he was in his early twenties.

These days, with Fowler in his mid thirties, he’s more likely to display his love of the Oklahoma State University colors with an orange belt, cap or polo shirt.

As for Woods, who announced a new clothing brand called Sun Day Red, in partnership with TaylorMade in February, he has an additional reason for wearing red.

“She thought being a Capricorn that my power color was red, so I wore red as a junior golfer and I won some tournaments,” Woods explained.

Fowler doesn't have his own clothing brand... yet.