Watch Rickie Fowler Make Hole-In-One On Buddies Trip With Justin Thomas To Pine Valley

Rickie Fowler's recent love affair with par-3s continues.

Having won the Par 3 Contest at this year's Masters earlier in the month, the American enjoyed another memorable moment as he made a hole-in-one on a buddies trip with long-time friend Justin Thomas.

To make it even better, the feat came while the pair were playing a round at the ultra-exclusive Pine Valley, ranked amongst the best courses in the United States.

First reported by Golf Digest, the hole-in-one came on the third hole, with Fowler hitting a 7-iron into the 182-yard hole. As well as Thomas, NFL legend and former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning was also watching on as he played with the duo.

Pine Valley's notoriously strict phone policy - akin to that of Augusta National - meant that video of the hole-in-one was unlikely to emerge.

However, footage has since been posted online from a member of the group, showcasing Thomas jumping on Fowler's back in celebration as the ball drops into the cup. Check it out:

🚨 #NEW — Here is video of the Hole in One Rickie made at Pine Valley yesterday. 🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/MsqmcvzqGuApril 25, 2024

Despite professional golf's hectic schedule, Fowler and Thomas - as well as fellow countryman Jordan Spieth - have often made time for a quick buddies trip over the years.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In 2022, the trio were captured in Ireland playing rounds at Tralee Golf Club and Lahinch Golf Club prior to competing in the J.P. McManus Pro-Am. The following year they were seen teeing it up for some evening links at the iconic North Berwick before the Scottish Open at the nearby Renaissance Club.

Judging by the celebrations caught on camera, Fowler's ace may go down as one of their most cherished memories yet.