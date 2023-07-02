Live

Rocket Mortgage Classic Leaderboard, Live Updates: Can Rickie Fowler End Winless Drought?

Andrew Wright
published

Rickie Fowler of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Live updates from the final round of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic as Rickie Fowler bids to end his winless drought that stretches back to the 2019 WM Phoenix Open.

He's leading by one and is out in the final group alongside Adam Hadwin and Taylor Pendrith, with Collin Morikawa lurking a couple shots further back.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Leaderboard 2023

  • -21 Fowler
  • -19 Hadwin
  • -18 Moore, Morikawa, Kuest
  • -17 Malnati, Lower, Pendrith
Birdie for Fowler

The Sky Sports coverage has begun, thankfully. In time to report a Rickie Fowler birdie as well. The American is now -21 and two clear of Hadwin.

Bogey for Pendrith

The Canadian finds the second green in regulation but a costly three-putt drops him back to -17 and three behind Fowler. 

Fowler and Hadwin make pars to remain -20 and -19 respectively.

Morikawa within two

A birdie at the third for Morikawa gets him to -18 and within two of Fowler. The leader is safely aboard the second green and will have a good chance to make his first birdie of the day.

Conditions on the course are very wet but there's no rain falling currently.

Fowler maintains lead

It's pars at the first for the final group, meaning Fowler remains a shot clear of Hadwin.

Morikawa on the move

Morikawa has already reduced his arrears to three with a birdie at the first. Behind, the final group is out on the course, with Fowler on the green around 30 feet away.

Alongside, Hadwin and Pendrith have good chances at the first from inside 15ft.

Hello and welcome

Welcome to live coverage from the final round of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic. Sunday tee times at Detroit Golf Club have been moved up with inclement weather predicted for later in the day, so the leaders are out imminently.

Everyone is chasing Rickie Fowler, who goes in search of his first PGA Tour title since 2019. It promises to be a thriller on a mammoth Sunday of sport, so strap yourselves in!

