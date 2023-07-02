Rocket Mortgage Classic Leaderboard, Live Updates: Can Rickie Fowler End Winless Drought?

Refresh

Birdie for Fowler The Sky Sports coverage has begun, thankfully. In time to report a Rickie Fowler birdie as well. The American is now -21 and two clear of Hadwin.

Bogey for Pendrith The Canadian finds the second green in regulation but a costly three-putt drops him back to -17 and three behind Fowler. Fowler and Hadwin make pars to remain -20 and -19 respectively.

Morikawa within two A birdie at the third for Morikawa gets him to -18 and within two of Fowler. The leader is safely aboard the second green and will have a good chance to make his first birdie of the day. Conditions on the course are very wet but there's no rain falling currently.

Fowler maintains lead It's pars at the first for the final group, meaning Fowler remains a shot clear of Hadwin.

Morikawa on the move Reeling it back in 👀@Collin_Morikawa had this shot dialed @RocketClassic. pic.twitter.com/osBwkP1BpmJuly 2, 2023 See more Morikawa has already reduced his arrears to three with a birdie at the first. Behind, the final group is out on the course, with Fowler on the green around 30 feet away. Alongside, Hadwin and Pendrith have good chances at the first from inside 15ft.