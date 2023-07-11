Rickie Fowler's Driver Has 15% Off This Amazon Prime Day - I Like The Sound Of That
Fowler is one of the most recognized names on the professional circuit, with his driver now 15% off this Prime Day
In July 2023, Rickie Fowler ended a four-year wait for a PGA Tour title at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The victory was watched and praised by many and ended what has been a tough few years on the professional circuit, with Fowler rekindling his form of old.
Currently, he has finished inside the top 10 eight times on the PGA Tour, including coming close to winning his first Major at the US Open. Obviously, the performances are down to the work with coach Butch Harmon, but also the equipment Fowler has put in the bag, one of which is the impressive Aerojet LS driver, a model that is currently available with a significant discount. Having looked through some of Amazon's Prime Day golf deals, it's one of the best we've found, with the LS now available for under $470.
Cobra Aerojet LS Driver | 15% off at Amazon
Was $549 Now $466.60
This is one of the best deals we've spotted during Prime Day and one that we think might not be around for long!
Read our full Cobra Aerojet LS Driver Review
It is one of the best Cobra drivers we've tested and improves on what we loved in the LTDx Driver. As the name suggests, the technology that's been built into this club is designed to help it deliver more speed to your game. How you may ask? Well, Cobra has implemented a more streamlined shape in its design in a bid to help golfers swing through the ball faster.
- Read our full Cobra Aerojet LS Driver Review
While Fowler might not be the biggest hitter on the Tour, he is notably second best for his driving efficiency. That means he is one of the best players around when it comes to the amount of energy he can transfer to the ball using his club head speed.
That certainly says a lot about the Aerojet, with its compact club head delivering lots of ball speed while also significantly reducing the amount of spin on the golf ball compared to its sister clubs, the Cobra Aerojet and Aerojet Max.
One thing we did notice about this club was that it sounds a little muted at impact compared to some of the best golf drivers we've tested. Depending on your preferences, we thought that may be preferable for faster swinging players, who might not want too much of a metallic sound at impact. It also comes with a large sweet spot, a HOT Face and a PWR-BRIDGE, which Cobra say helps to aid the energy transfer between the club and the ball.
- Check out his full set-up - Rickie Fowler What's In The Bag?
As we know, Fowler loves to wear some of the coolest designs in the game and this visually excellent club also offers plenty of shelf appeal. It boasts a matte black face and top line, which is contrasted against a glossy carbon fiber club head.
Cobra have also added pops of red and blue on its sole that, again, add to the premium feel here. At an $84 saving during Prime Day, this club is an excellent option for any more experienced player or consistent ball striker looking for a low spin driver.
Cobra Aerojet LS Driver | 15% off at Amazon
Was $549 Now $466.60
Grab the Aerojet LS before it's gone this Amazon Prime Day
Read our full Cobra Aerojet LS Driver Review
Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. He is regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy and uses his background, having written extensively on golf in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.
Having obtained a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool, Ed has recently changed paths into journalism and just last year achieved his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association.
He has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including Premier League managers, All Blacks Coaches and Grand Slam tennis superstars. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. And when he's not writing for Golf Monthly, you'll find him producing news and feature articles for the MailOnline's sports desk, where he covers everything from football to rugby union.
During his weekends off, you'll likely find Ed heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs with his friends, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club in Surrey. Ed also plays the saxophone, can tell you some pretty terrible dad jokes and can knock up a very tasty carbonara!
-
-
Royal Birkdale To Host 2026 Open Championship
The Open will return to the Southport links in 2026 following Jordan Spieth's memorable triumph in 2017
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Need Some New Golf Balls? Callaway Hex Soft Golf Balls Are On Sale This Prime Day
A soft-feeling golf ball that delivers all-round performance, the Callaway Hex Soft golf balls are a must try for any high handicapper!
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Need Some New Golf Balls? Callaway Hex Soft Golf Balls Are On Sale This Prime Day
A soft-feeling golf ball that delivers all-round performance, the Callaway Hex Soft golf balls are a must try for any high handicapper!
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Three Excellent Wilson Golf Package Sets Are On Sale During Amazon Prime Day
Looking to get into the game of golf? Then these package sets from Wilson could be perfect for you
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
These Excellent Strata Package Sets Are At The Lowest Price We've Seen On Amazon Prime Day
Strata produce some of the best package sets for those new to golf looking to improve their game.
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Get Up To 28% Off TaylorMade Putters Right Now At Amazon
Save up to 28% on these incredible TaylorMade putters in the Amazon Prime Day sale
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
These Brand New Drivers Are Now At Their Lowest Price This Amazon Prime Day
Looking for a new driver? Currently, in the Amazon Prime Day sale, you can pick up some excellent deals
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Rory McIlroy's Driver Is On Sale This Prime Day - And It's The Lowest Price I've Seen
The Northern Irishman is known for being one of the biggest hitters on the PGA Tour and his specific model is on sale right now.
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Planning A Golf Holiday? The Ogio 2023 Travel Cover Is On Sale During Prime Day
Ogio are a leader when it comes to producing some of the best golf travel bags in the game.
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals 2023
Prime Day is coming up and this is our hub page where we will post all the best deals and information.
By Sam Tremlett • Last updated