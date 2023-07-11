Rickie Fowler's Driver Has 15% Off This Amazon Prime Day - I Like The Sound Of That

In July 2023, Rickie Fowler ended a four-year wait for a PGA Tour title at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The victory was watched and praised by many and ended what has been a tough few years on the professional circuit, with Fowler rekindling his form of old.

Currently, he has finished inside the top 10 eight times on the PGA Tour, including coming close to winning his first Major at the US Open. Obviously, the performances are down to the work with coach Butch Harmon, but also the equipment Fowler has put in the bag, one of which is the impressive Aerojet LS driver, a model that is currently available with a significant discount. Having looked through some of Amazon's Prime Day golf deals, it's one of the best we've found, with the LS now available for under $470.

It is one of the best Cobra drivers we've tested and improves on what we loved in the LTDx Driver. As the name suggests, the technology that's been built into this club is designed to help it deliver more speed to your game. How you may ask? Well, Cobra has implemented a more streamlined shape in its design in a bid to help golfers swing through the ball faster.

Fowler at the Rocket Mortgage Classic with his Cobra Aerojet LS Driver (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Fowler might not be the biggest hitter on the Tour, he is notably second best for his driving efficiency. That means he is one of the best players around when it comes to the amount of energy he can transfer to the ball using his club head speed.

That certainly says a lot about the Aerojet, with its compact club head delivering lots of ball speed while also significantly reducing the amount of spin on the golf ball compared to its sister clubs, the Cobra Aerojet and Aerojet Max.

One thing we did notice about this club was that it sounds a little muted at impact compared to some of the best golf drivers we've tested. Depending on your preferences, we thought that may be preferable for faster swinging players, who might not want too much of a metallic sound at impact. It also comes with a large sweet spot, a HOT Face and a PWR-BRIDGE, which Cobra say helps to aid the energy transfer between the club and the ball.

As we know, Fowler loves to wear some of the coolest designs in the game and this visually excellent club also offers plenty of shelf appeal. It boasts a matte black face and top line, which is contrasted against a glossy carbon fiber club head.

Cobra have also added pops of red and blue on its sole that, again, add to the premium feel here. At an $84 saving during Prime Day, this club is an excellent option for any more experienced player or consistent ball striker looking for a low spin driver.