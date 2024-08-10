Rickie Fowler Announces Birth Of Second Daughter In Social Media Post
The six-time PGA Tour winner took to Instagram to reveal the happy news
Six-time PGA Tour winner Rickie Fowler has announced the birth of his second daughter, Nellie.
The ever-popular player took to Instagram to confirm the news, where he posted an image of him and his wife Allison Stokke and the couple’s first daughter, Maya, along with the new arrival.
He included the message: “My Family!! Right where I’m supposed to be. Welcome to the crew Nellie.”
A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler)
A photo posted by on
Fowler first became a dad on 18 November 2021, and both two-year-old Maya and Allison were with him at April’s Masters Par-3 Contest, which he won. The same week, Fowler announced he would become a father for the second time in the summer.
He again used Instagram to post a photo showing him with Allison and Maya, who were both dressed in Masters white caddie boiler suits, and wrote: “Maya with shoes ready for her baby sister…we’re excited to be a foursome later this summer!”
He later told Golfweek that the baby was due on 4 August and that he would take a break from golf after The Open, which was held in July, to await the birth.
That plan explains Fowler’s decision not to tee it up at this week’s Wyndham Championship. The Sedgefield Country Club tournament marks the last chance for players to reach the top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings and qualify for the first of the three Playoffs, the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Before this week’s tournament, Fowler was 104th in the FedEx Cup standings and still mathematically in with a chance of qualifying for the Playoffs. However, with the possibility of the Playoffs no longer in the picture, Fowler can enjoy some time with his new daughter before the FedEx Cup Fall stage of the PGA Tour season begins in September.
