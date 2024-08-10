Rickie Fowler Announces Birth Of Second Daughter In Social Media Post

The six-time PGA Tour winner took to Instagram to reveal the happy news

Rickie Fowler takes a shot at The Open
Rickie Fowler has announced the birth of his second daughter
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
published

Six-time PGA Tour winner Rickie Fowler has announced the birth of his second daughter, Nellie.

The ever-popular player took to Instagram to confirm the news, where he posted an image of him and his wife Allison Stokke and the couple’s first daughter, Maya, along with the new arrival.

He included the message: “My Family!! Right where I’m supposed to be. Welcome to the crew Nellie.”

Fowler first became a dad on 18 November 2021, and both two-year-old Maya and Allison were with him at April’s Masters Par-3 Contest, which he won. The same week, Fowler announced he would become a father for the second time in the summer.

Rickie Fowler and Allison Stokke at the Masters Par-3 Contest

Fowler's first daugther, Maya, was at the Masters Par-3 Contest with him and his wife Allison Stokke

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He again used Instagram to post a photo showing him with Allison and Maya, who were both dressed in Masters white caddie boiler suits, and wrote: “Maya with shoes ready for her baby sister…we’re excited to be a foursome later this summer!”

He later told Golfweek that the baby was due on 4 August and that he would take a break from golf after The Open, which was held in July, to await the birth.

That plan explains Fowler’s decision not to tee it up at this week’s Wyndham Championship. The Sedgefield Country Club tournament marks the last chance for players to reach the top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings and qualify for the first of the three Playoffs, the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Before this week’s tournament, Fowler was 104th in the FedEx Cup standings and still mathematically in with a chance of qualifying for the Playoffs. However, with the possibility of the Playoffs no longer in the picture, Fowler can enjoy some time with his new daughter before the FedEx Cup Fall stage of the PGA Tour season begins in September.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

