James Morrison Claims DP World Tour Card At The Rolex Grand Final With 13-Year-Old Son Finley On The Bag

The HotelPlanner Tour's Rolex Grand Final is one of the most stressful weeks for some Tour pros, as they battle it out for the remaining cards on the DP World Tour.

It's a chance for individuals to further their careers in terms of World Ranking points and prize money and, because of this, it's crucial that players are as relaxed as possible... which is why one Tour pro has summoned the help of a close individual.

Among the 45 players teeing it up at Club de Golf Alcanada, arguably none are more experienced than James Morrison, who has two wins on the DP World Tour and over 430 appearances on the circuit.

Previously, Morrison has had a number of caddies on the bag, such as Richard Logue and Martin Seddon; however, for this week, his 13-year-old son Finley is on the bag, with the father-son duo enjoying a rather special victory.

Heading into the final round, Morrison was the 54-hole leader and, after a two-under 70 on Sunday, he ended up claiming a three shot win to claim the title and a return to the DP World Tour circuit.

Coming into the week, the oldest man in the field was 36th in the Road to Mallorca Rankings but, with a win, he jumped up to sixth, thus securing a card on the DP World Tour.

Speaking about his son Finley, Morrison stated: "It would be fairytale stuff with how big a week it is in terms of the next step. I’m enjoying being with Fin, who is doing a great job.

"The (birdie) putt at the last, I thought it was left to right, but he said ‘no dad, it’s right to left’ and it was right to left and went straight in the middle of the hole.

"I am so, so proud to have him beside me and, win, lose or draw tomorrow, it will be a great experience."

As Morrison senior and junior get over the line, they have joined some impressive parent-child winning duos on the professional circuits.

Famously, at the 1986 Masters, Jack Nicklaus had his son Jackie on the bag as he claimed a final Green Jacket.

Another Major winning duo are Georgia Hall and Wayne Hall, with Wayne on the bag as his daughter Georgia secured the Women's Open by two strokes in 2018.

One final example is at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open, where Robert MacIntyre managed to win a maiden PGA Tour title with his dad Dougie on the bag. The partnership came while Robert was searching for a full-time caddie, with the Scot claiming the title by a single stroke.