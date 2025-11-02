James Morrison Claims DP World Tour Card At The Rolex Grand Final With 13-Year-Old Son Finley On The Bag
Morrison has his son, Finley, on the bag for this week's Rolex Grand Final, with the Englishman securing one of the DP World Tour cards available in Mallorca
The HotelPlanner Tour's Rolex Grand Final is one of the most stressful weeks for some Tour pros, as they battle it out for the remaining cards on the DP World Tour.
It's a chance for individuals to further their careers in terms of World Ranking points and prize money and, because of this, it's crucial that players are as relaxed as possible... which is why one Tour pro has summoned the help of a close individual.
Among the 45 players teeing it up at Club de Golf Alcanada, arguably none are more experienced than James Morrison, who has two wins on the DP World Tour and over 430 appearances on the circuit.
Previously, Morrison has had a number of caddies on the bag, such as Richard Logue and Martin Seddon; however, for this week, his 13-year-old son Finley is on the bag, with the father-son duo enjoying a rather special victory.
Heading into the final round, Morrison was the 54-hole leader and, after a two-under 70 on Sunday, he ended up claiming a three shot win to claim the title and a return to the DP World Tour circuit.
Coming into the week, the oldest man in the field was 36th in the Road to Mallorca Rankings but, with a win, he jumped up to sixth, thus securing a card on the DP World Tour.
Speaking about his son Finley, Morrison stated: "It would be fairytale stuff with how big a week it is in terms of the next step. I’m enjoying being with Fin, who is doing a great job.
"The (birdie) putt at the last, I thought it was left to right, but he said ‘no dad, it’s right to left’ and it was right to left and went straight in the middle of the hole.
"I am so, so proud to have him beside me and, win, lose or draw tomorrow, it will be a great experience."
A post shared by HotelPlanner Tour (@hotelplannertour)
A photo posted by on
As Morrison senior and junior get over the line, they have joined some impressive parent-child winning duos on the professional circuits.
Famously, at the 1986 Masters, Jack Nicklaus had his son Jackie on the bag as he claimed a final Green Jacket.
Another Major winning duo are Georgia Hall and Wayne Hall, with Wayne on the bag as his daughter Georgia secured the Women's Open by two strokes in 2018.
One final example is at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open, where Robert MacIntyre managed to win a maiden PGA Tour title with his dad Dougie on the bag. The partnership came while Robert was searching for a full-time caddie, with the Scot claiming the title by a single stroke.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
