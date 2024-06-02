Robert MacIntyre Wins An Emotional RBC Canadian Open

Refresh

An emotional winning moment for father and son 🥹 @Robert1Lefty is a champion @RBCCanadianOpen with dad Dougie on the bag.

MACINTYRE WINS THE RBC CANADIAN OPEN He's done it! Robert MacIntyre is a PGA Tour winner! Just missing his birdie putt, the Scot taps in for a par and a one shot victory. Hugging his dad, who is on the bag for the first time, it's clear to see how much it means to him!

WHAT A SHOT BOBBY MAC! 9 feet for the win. It all comes down to this for @Robert1Lefty. Griffin pulls his approach shot left of the green at the 18th and, with the door open, MacIntyre puts his second shot to less than 10-feet. Stunning shot from the Scot!

BOTH FIND THE FAIRWAY Teeing it up first, Griffin finds the fairway and puts the pressure on MacIntyre to follow! Stepping up to the plate, the 27-year-old blasts his drive and finds the right-side of the fairway, with both men around 190-yards from the flag.

MACINTYRE LEADS BY ONE GOING DOWN THE LAST A huge two putt from MacIntyre gives him a one stroke lead going down the 18th from Griffin, who has just made a third straight birdie... If MacIntyre pars, Griffin will have to birdie to force a playoff!

GRIFFIN WITHIN TWO Playing alongside MacIntyre, Ben Griffin drains a long birdie putt at the par 3 16th to move into share of second spot! He is two back of MacIntyre, who produces an excellent two putt for par.

Macintyre fires back! Just moments after a birdie from Perez, MacIntyre fires back with a pivotal birdie of his own at the par 4 15th! He now leads by two shots with three remaining, with one of those holes being a reachable par 5...

PEREZ WITH THE BIRDIE AT 18 FIREWORKS from the Frenchman! @V_Perez2 pours it in for a birdie at the last to get one back @RBCCanadianOpen. All he can do is wait as he looks to win on the PGA TOUR for the first time. That could be huge from Perez! After a delightful approach at the 18th, the Frenchman holes his birdie attempt to not only move into solo second, but also within one of MacIntyre. Showing serious emotion, it now means MacIntyre will need to par in to claim victory here in Canada. He has found the fairway at the 15th hole and has stuck his approach in tight for a possible birdie, but he and Ben Griffin have been told to speed up, with the pair around two holes behind.

Macintyre steadies the ship with a par That's just what the Scot needed at the 14th. After back-to-back bogeys, MacIntyre finds the fairway and green safely at the par 4, with MacIntyre lagging his birdie attempt up to the hole for a safe par. He still leads by two, but Perez has played a great shot in at the 18th and will have a good chance at birdie to close the gap.

McIlroy and Kim close with a 64 A closing par gives McIlroy a blemish free final round of 64 to put himself 13-under-par for the tournament. It may be a little too late for the four-time Major winner, but a classy final day will give him confidence going forward to the US Open in a few weeks time. Along with Rory, Tom Kim also fires a 64, with both men finishing at 13-under and currently in a tie for second.

RORY BIRDIES 17 TO MOVE WITHIN TWO (Image credit: Getty Images) McIlroy makes a crucial up-and-down at the par 5 17th to join Corey Conners and Perez at 13-under-par. What's more, MacIntyre has gone left of the flag at the par 3 13th and plays a poor chip shot that finishes 12-foot away from the flag... Facing a crucial par putt, his attempt slides by the right side and, with the bogey, he is now just two clear of the field with five holes remaining. Another big moment!

LEAD DOWN TO 3 Despite a poor par attempt, MacIntyre rolls in his bogey putt. It's not the end of the world for the 27-year-old, but an unforced error from the tee means he now leads by just three.

MACINTYRE TAKES A DROP After taking a drop from the water, MacIntyre is now playing his third and what a recovery it is! Off a bare lie and needing to cut the ball round the trees, he is able to find the left side of the green and will face a 15-footer for par. Up ahead, hometown hero, Corey Conners, has just birdied the par 4 17th to join Victor Perez at 13-under. If MacIntyre misses then his lead will be just three with six holes remaining.

MACINTYRE BIRDIES THE 11TH Leader by FIVE! @Robert1Lefty is fired up 🔥 Is that the winning moment for MacIntyre? Playing the hardest hole at Hamilton Golf & Country Club, his birdie putt from 20-feet never looks anywhere else but the centre of the cup! His fourth birdie in eight holes moves him five clear, momentarily, as Victor Perez birdies the 15th to get to 13-under-par. Although he looks in control, MacIntyre has just found the penalty area off the tee on 13, with it unclear as to whether it's playable or not!

HERE'S WHAT YOU MISSED EARLIER Away from the drama for a second and to a rather different story! Out in the early wave, C.T. Pan had a round that will be remembered for some time, with the Olympic bronze medalist forced into four caddie changes after Mike Cowan was injured after a slip. Despite the multiple changes, the 32-year-old still produced an eagle hole-out! You can check out the full story here.

MCILROY MISSES GREAT CHANCE AT 15 The two-time Canadian Open winner needs to find birdies coming in to challenge his fellow Ryder Cup player and, at the par 4 15th, McIlroy gives himself a great look at birdie. However, his putt is pulled left and he remains four back of MacIntyre. Speaking of the Scot, his second to the 11th hole is very classy and safely finds the middle of the putting surface. Although it will be a quick putt, it should be yet another hole ticked off for the 27-year-old.

MACINTYRE NOW FOUR SHOTS CLEAR (Image credit: Getty Images) MacIntyre safely pars the 10th and, following a bogey for Tom Kim at the 14th, MacIntyre is now four clear with just eight holes remaining. He is playing the tough par 4 11th, but has found the fairway and will have 185-yards left in