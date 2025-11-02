James Morrison Wins Rolex Grand Final As JC Ritchie Claims Road To Mallorca Title And Battle For DP World Tour Cards Reaches Incredible Conclusion

Morrison and Ritchie lifted trophies in Mallorca as the HotelPlanner Tour season reached a fascinating conclusion with 20 DP World Tour cards handed out

James Morrison smiles as he walks off the first tee during round four of the 2025 Rolex Grand Final

(Image credit: Getty Images)

James Morrison won the HotelPlanner Tour's Rolex Grand Final by three strokes to catapult himself up 30 places on the Road To Mallorca and earn promotion back to the DP World Tour.

Morrison's remarkable achievement was made all the more extraordinary by the fact he had his 13-year-old son Finley as his caddie.

The two-time DP World Tour winner also later revealed that he had planned to retire from pro golf if he had not gained promotion back to the main European circuit this year.

However, a second victory of the season - following on from the Blot Play9 in June - allowed Morrison to change his plans and look forward to a DP World Tour return a year after losing his full-time status for the first time in 15 years.

Morrison was not the only man left smiling in Mallorca as JC Ritchie clinched the season-long title via a solo-seventh result.

The South African had already sealed promotion to the DP World Tour anyway as a result of his three wins this term, but he finished off the year in style with another top-10 that will give him excellent momentum heading into next term.

In addition, it was confirmed which 20 players had earned DP World Tour cards after finishing in the leading places on the Road To Mallorca.

The battle for the last couple of spots was as intense as it was complicated down the back nine at Club de Golf Alcanada, with several players inside and then outside of the cut-off mark.

In the end, Sweden's Albin Bergstrom snatched the last spot after finishing T3rd in the Rolex Grand Final. It was his his best result of the year and saw him build on a T4th at the penultimate event.

Prior to the Hangzhou Open, Bergstrom was outside of the top-60 in the rankings and not even on track to make the Rolex Grand Final. Yet, two brilliant results has seen Bergstrom take his career to the next level in the blink of an eye.

Bergstrom's delight was Javon Rebula's pain, however, with the nephew of Ernie Els falling just 30 points short of his target. The South African was another to spend time inside the top-20 late on Sunday, only to fall away with a bogey at 17 and par at 18.

Among other pros to have gained promotion to the DP World Tour included Hugo Townsend - the son of two-time Ryder Cup player, Peter - the British trio of Euan Walker, Daniel Young and Joshua Berry plus Sebastian Garcia and Daniel Van Tonder.

ROLEX GRAND FINAL LEADERBOARD 2025

  • -15 James Morrison
  • -12 Stefano Mazzoli
  • -11 Daniel Van Tonder
  • -11 Euan Walker
  • -11 Albin Bergstrom
  • -10 Felix Mory
  • -9 JC Ritchie
  • -8 Joshua Berry
  • -8 Palmer Jackson
  • -8 Baard Skogen

FLEETWOOD SENDS CONGRATULATIONS

A screenshot of Tommy Fleetwood&#039;s Instagram story where he congratulated James Morrison for winning the Rolex Grand Final and returning to the DP World Tour

(Image credit: Tommy Fleetwood Instagram)

SAY 'CHEESE'

James Morrison (left) poses with the Rolex Grand Final trophy while JC Ritchie (right) poses with the Road To Mallorca trophy

(Image credit: Getty Images)