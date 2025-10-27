HotelPlanner Tour Grand Final: What's On The Line, Prize Money Payout And How To Watch

The DP World Tour's feeder circuit comes to a conclusion this weekend - here is everything you need to know about the HotelPlanner Tour Grand Final

The closing chapter in the HotelPlanner Tour's 2025 story is being read this weekend as the HotelPlanner Tour Grand Final takes place.

How each pro achieves his respective aim will vary by person, but after 28 events, everyone involved this weekend can still gain promotion while it is still possible for eight of the field to claim the season-long Race To Mallorca title.

Last year, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen took the Race To Mallorca trophy despite the fact that Kristoffer Reitan clinched the Grand Final prize.

For the Norwegian, that helped him launch his career as he was outside the top-20 before the tournament began.

While those who graduated last year have enjoyed or endured contrasting experiences on the top European circuit, each of the players involved this week believes they can follow in the footsteps of several big names who have passed through the tour in years gone by - such as Brooks Koepka, Tommy Fleetwood and Marco Penge.

Ahead of the HotelPlanner Tour Grand Final, here is everything you need to know about the event - from the field to what's on the line and when you can watch.

WHAT IS ON THE LINE?

In short, it's all about finishing inside the Race To Mallorca's top-20 in order to claim one of 15 remaining DP World Tour cards.

Five players have already secured their futures by either winning three times on the season or by enjoying a consistent campaign with a number of high finishes sprinkled in. That has equated to a sufficient number of ranking points which means they cannot be caught no matter what happens this week.

While almost every other tournament this year has offered a total of 2,000 Race To Mallorca points, the Grand Final is putting up 4,000. A considerable 640 points will go to the winner of this week's standalone event, which means every single one of the 45 pros involved can still achieve promotion.

In terms of the overall Race To Mallorca title, there are eight players who remain in with a mathematical chance of following in the footsteps of Neergaard-Petersen. However, roughly 300 points separates the top-five, with that group most likely to duke it out for the season-long prize.

Should a player miss out on the top-20, the next 10 players in the final rankings achieve a lower category on the DP World Tour in 2026 and still receive some starts.

And regarding prize money, there is a 500,000 euro (circa $582,000) payout on the line this week with 85,000 euros ($99,000) heading to the Grand Final's champion.

THE FIELD

After a year of full-field events, the HotelPlanner Tour Grand Final will see just the top-45 players from the season's Race To Mallorca rankings teeing it up.

JC Ritchie is currently the number-one-ranked player involved by 101 points and already has his future secured thanks to three wins this season. The only other player with a hat-trick of victories this term is Italy's Renato Paratore.

Only three other players have already booked their promotion via the rankings, and they are second-place Maximillian Steinlechner, third-place David Law and fifth-place Oihan Guillamoundeguy.

Other players involved in the Grand Final include the likes of Josh Berry, Daniel Van Tonder, Lukas Nemecz and Jamie Rutherford - each of whom are currently inside the top-20 and have appeared on the DP World Tour sparingly this season.

Elsewhere, David Horsey, Wilco Nienaber, Davis Bryant, James Morrison and Adri Arnaus make up some of the challenging pack who will be desperate to gatecrash the party at the 11th hour.

WHEN AND WHERE IS THE GRAND FINAL?

The HotelPlanner Tour Grand Final will take place at Club de Golf Alcanada on the island of Mallorca in Spain from Thursday, October 30 to Sunday, November 2.

Club de Golf Alcanada will stage the HotelPlanner Tour's culmination for the fifth time this week, having hosted for the first time back in 2019 and each year since 2022.

The course itself was designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr and opened in 2003. It is a coastal layout which can be vulnerable to the elements in places, and strong winds are often a factor for players to deal with.

HOW TO WATCH THE HOTELPLANNER TOUR GRAND FINAL

UK (GMT)

  • Thursday, October 30 - Round One: 11:00am - 4:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
  • Friday, October 31 - Round Two: 11:00am - 4:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
  • Saturday, November 1 - Round Three: 11:00am - 4:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
  • Sunday, November 2 - Round Four: 10:00am - 3:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
