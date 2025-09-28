Which Players Have Won Five From Five At The Ryder Cup?

If you're asked to play all five matches for your side at the Ryder Cup, that's a real feather in one's cap.

You can be a hero, and deliver a very healthy return for your side; or you can suffer a miserable run and end up feeling like you haven't contributed.

A few players belong to a rare club: 'the 100% club'. These are the guys who have won all five matches they have played (5-0-0).

DUSTIN JOHNSON, 2021

Dustin Johnson wins his five matches at Whistling Straits in 2021 to join an exclusive club (Image credit: Getty Images)

At 37, Dustin Johnson was the oldest player on the US side at Whistling Straits in 2001.

If one player was going to play all five matches, the former World No.1 seemed to be one of the most unlikely.

As it turned out, he was the only player on either side to play the maximum of fives matches over the three days - and he won all of them.

Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele played their part on Friday, teaming up with Johnson in the foursomes and fourballs, respectively.

Morikawa was pretty formidable himself in both formats the following day alongside Johnson, as the 'old man' of the side maintained his winning streak.

And he rounded off an incredible week with a 1up victory over Paul Casey in the singles.

"I did not expect 5-0-0, that's for sure," said Johnson. "But I didn't really expect to play five matches … obviously, got off to a good start and had some good partnerships there with Collin and Xander, so captain just kept us rolling.

FRANCESCO MOLINARI, 2018

The 'Moliwood' pairing was one of the biggest stories of the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National, Paris (Image credit: Getty Images)

What a year this was for Italy's Francesco Molinari. First he got the better of Tiger Woods to win the Claret Jug; then he secured maximum points for Team Europe at Le Golf National.

Molinari teamed up with Tommy Fleetwood to beat Patrick Reed and Woods in the fourballs, and point number two was secured for 'Moliwood' with victory over Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the foursomes.

On Saturday, Reed and Woods were powerless once again, as was the Woods/DeChambeau pairing in the afternoon's foursomes.

Just for good measure, Molinari saw off Phil Mickelson in the singles to become the first European to go 5-0-0.

LARRY NELSON, 1979

Larry Nelson and Lanny Wadkins study a putt en route to another win at the 1979 Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Larry Nelson was one of eight rookies in the US side at Greenbrier, as the hosts took on a continental Europe team for the first time.

Nelson partnered up with Lanny Wadkins to record a 2&1 victory against Spanish pair Antonio Garrido and Seve Ballesteros in the lead match of the opening fourballs session, before the Americans got the better of Bernard Gallacher and Brian Barnes in the foursomes.

On day two, they took down Ballesteros and Garrido on two further occasions.

Ballesteros must have seen sick of the night of Nelson, for the Spaniard lost 3&2 in the singles as his opponent secured his fifth point.

Gardner Dickinson & Arnold Palmer, 1967

Arnold Palmer was the first player to win five points from five matches for a perfect Ryder Cup record (Image credit: Getty Images)

In what was his Ryder Cup debut, Gardner Dickinson became the second American of the 1967 USA side to win all five matches in which he played, with Arnold Palmer, his foursomes partner, just pipping him to the post.

Rookie Dickinson, 40, also teamed up successfully with Doug Sanders in the fourballs, first beating Brian Huggett and George Will 3&2, before overcoming Peter Alliss and Malcolm Gregson by the same margin.

In the singles - he played in the afternoon matches, not the morning as well - Dickinson beat Tony Jacklin 3&2.

But it had to be 'The King' who became the first player to win five from five in the Ryder Cup.

Palmer's list of victims included Alliss, O'Connor Snr, Gregson, Boyle (twice), Will, Jacklin and Huggett.