How Far Would Arnold Palmer Have Driven The Golf Ball With Modern Equipment?
The King was known for his powerful ball striking and driving prowess. In his prime, how far would he have struck it if he’d been handed modern-day kit?
Arnold Palmer had an incredible career in golf that spanned seven decades. He was a brilliant player and champion, a businessman of note within the golf industry and a great ambassador for our sport over a 62-year professional career.
By the time of Palmer’s death in 2016, golf equipment was considerably different to the gear he would have used at the peak of his career. But Arnie had the chance to see, and to be involved in the development of modern golf equipment that has changed the game for both elite and recreational players.
Towards the end of his life, Palmer tested and played with oversized drivers and the modern, urethane-covered golf ball. He would have benefited from the extra distance and forgiveness that both offer. But, of course, he was an older man by the time the technology was available and he couldn’t generate the clubhead speed he would have in the 1950s and 1960s.
Much like when I wondered how far Jack Nicklaus would have hit the ball with modern equipment in his prime or, even more hypothetically, how far Old Tom Morris might have hit a Pro V1, we will never know for sure how far Arnold Palmer would have been able to hit a modern ball with a modern driver. But it’s fun to consider it, so let’s give it a go…
Quiz - How well do you know Arnold Palmer?
Palmer was a strong player, famous for hitting the ball hard. He was a great long iron striker and an excellent driver of the ball.
We don’t have much on his average driving distance, as the PGA Tour didn’t keep that sort of data when Palmer was at the peak of his powers. But we do have some anecdotal evidence.
Perhaps the most famous story of his driving ability comes from the 1960 US Open at Cherry Hills. Palmer was trailing Mike Souchak by seven shots with one round to play and wanted to state his intent at the outset of the final 18.
The first hole measured 346 yards, and Palmer fired his opening shot onto the green. That’s a huge hit, no matter what the playing conditions were like. Palmer went on to win that event.
We know Palmer was one of the longer hitters of his era. There are stories of his drives in The Open Championship running out well over the 300-yard mark. In a long drive contest in Ohio, he hit several drives out near the 290 yard mark.
We also know though that when the young Jack Nicklaus came on the scene, he could outhit Palmer. When I considered how far Jack (in his prime) would have hit the ball with modern equipment, I reckoned he would probably have averaged over 300 yards.
Palmer’s technique was different to the modern players. Dare I say his technique wasn’t as polished as modern players. He was a swashbuckling golfer, less coil and rhythm, more brute force and aggression.
I think he would have been able to keep pace with the majority of today’s players if he was handed a 460cc driver and a modern ball in 1960 though. I can see him hitting a bit like Viktor Hovland. The Norwegian is averaging just over 300 yards so far this season.
Palmer in 1960 wouldn’t have had the fitness regime of the top pros so I think we should take a little off the Hovland average. I’m going to estimate that Arnold Palmer, at his peak, if given modern equipment would have driven the ball around 295 yards.
I also think that if Palmer at his peak was on a modern professional’s fitness programme and received some advice on adapting his swing to make the most of the modern equipment, he would hit it well over 300 yards on average.
Conjecture, but a bit of fun. What do you think? Let us know.
Fergus is Golf Monthly's resident expert on the history of the game and has written extensively on that subject. He has also worked with Golf Monthly to produce a podcast series. Called 18 Majors: The Golf History Show it offers new and in-depth perspectives on some of the most important moments in golf's long history. You can find all the details about it here.
He is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and his passion for the sport was bolstered during his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and the history section of "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin , also of Golf Monthly.
Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
